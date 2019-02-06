Coolpad Cool 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1: Specifications, prices compared

Xiaomi has become the leader in India’s smartphone market on the back of strong demand for its budget and mid-range devices. The company’s Redmi series has worked exceptionally well in the country, and models like the Redmi 6A have become popular among first time smartphone buyers. While Realme tried to challenge Xiaomi with its C1 last year, Coolpad is making a play for the same space with the launch of Cool 3 smartphone. With Cool 3, Coolpad is trying to offer a device that is better than Xiaomi’s offering with a larger display and bigger battery. But can it win over the consumers? Here is how the new Coolpad Cool 3 stacks up against its closest rivals.

Coolpad Cool 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1: Design and Display

While the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C1 offer a generic smartphone design, the Coolpad Cool 3 tries to be cool with a gradient finish. The smartphone not only features a dewdrop notch display, but also comes with a dual color glossy back cover that offers a new pattern and new look in this price segment. The Cool 3 features a 5.71-inch display with HD+ resolution, and comes in four gradient finishes of Midnight Blue, Ruby Black, Ocean Indigo, and Teal Green.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Realme C1, on the other hand, feature a generic design. The Realme C1 takes a lead here with a large 6.2-inch HD+ display. The Redmi 6A has the smallest display of the pack here measuring 5.45 inches diagonally. The Realme C1 features a wide notch at the top while the Redmi 6A lacks any kind of notch. The Realme C1 comes in black and blue colors while Redmi 6A is offered in grey, blue, gold and rose gold colors.

Coolpad Cool 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1: Specifications

The Redmi 6A is powered by MediaTek Helio A22, which is an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0GHz and fabricated using 12nm process. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via dedicated SD card slot. The Realme C1 comes with Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. Coolpad Cool 3’s visible disadvantage could be in this area with the smartphone using an octa-core UNISOC chipset with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

All the three devices support 4G LTE, while the Realme C1 packs the biggest battery pack. The Realme C1 comes equipped with a 4.230mAh battery while the Coolpad Cool 3 and Redmi 6A feature a 3,000mAh battery. The Coolpad Cool 3 also runs the newest software of the pack, Android 9 Pie while other two devices are running Android 8.1 Oreo with their own customizations.

Coolpad Cool 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1: Cameras

In terms of camera setup, the Coolpad Cool 3 and Realme C1 feature dual rear cameras while the Redmi 6A offers single camera on the back. The Redmi 6A comes with a 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. The Realme C1 features dual rear camera setup comprising of 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, it offers a 5-megapixel shooter with beautification modes. The Coolpad Cool 3, on the other hand, also has a primary 13-megapixel sensor paired with a 0.3-megapixel sensor on the back. It also comes equipped with a 5-megapixel shooter at the front for selfies.

Coolpad Cool 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1: Pricing

Coolpad Cool 3 and the Redmi 6A are priced at Rs 5,999 while the Realme C1 is priced at Rs 6,999. The Redmi 6A is a proven device that has been selling well in the country. Realme C1 has also seen strong response and is one of the highest rated smartphone on Flipkart. The Coolpad Cool 3, which it offers a good balance between design and hardware, it will be tough to battle the two formidable opponents.