Coolpad Cool 5 with 4,000mAh battery launched; price and features

Coolpad Cool 5 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India; price and features

The company has priced the device at just Rs 7,999. Taking a look at the pricing and specifications, Coolpad is aiming to take on other players in the budget segment. These include Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, and more.

  Published: October 1, 2019 12:23 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has just launched its latest budget smartphone, the Coolpad Cool 5 in India. As part of the announcement, the company shared essential information including specifications, pricing, and availability. The company has priced the device at just Rs 7,999. Taking a look at the pricing and specifications, Coolpad is aiming to take on other players in the budget segment. These include Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, and more. It is worth noting that the device is already available on sale. Interested users can head to Amazon India to make the purchase.

Coolpad Cool 5 specifications

As per the announcement, the Coolpad Cool 5 will come with a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution. It also comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio, dewdrop notch, and 2.5D curved glass. The device is also powered by MediaTek Helio MT 6762 SoC with an Octa-core CPU clocked at up to 2GHz. Coolpad has also added 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with a 4,000mAh battery. Talking about the camera specifications, the device will come with a dual rear camera setup. The setup includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moving to the front, users will get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Talking about other specifications, the device will come with standard connectivity options. This includes microUSB port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM Radio, 3.5-m audio socket and more. Beyond this, buyers will get the choice between Gradient Blue, Gradient Gold, and Midnight Blue while making the purchase.

Coolpad planning to invest $500 million in India over next 5 years to grow business

Coolpad India, Online Business head Pankaj Upadhyay issued a statement at the launch of the device. Upadhyay added, “We are highly optimistic about the festive season sales this year. Our marketing investment is 7% of the total revenue generated from online & offline sales in the second half of 2019.” He also went on to state, “We are expecting a major boost in sales with a target of 100,000 units.” The company claimed that the aim of 100,000 units is 10x higher than in 2018.

  Published Date: October 1, 2019 12:23 PM IST

