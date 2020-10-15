Coolpad has launched a new Cool 6 smartphone in India. The key highlights of the phone are a pop-up selfie camera, triple rear cameras, 6.53-inch panel, Helio P70 SoC, and more. The brand will be selling this handset in two models. The newly launched Coolpad Cool 6 price in India starts from Rs 10,999. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Also Read - Airtel Wi-Fi Calling: Compatible phones from Tecno, Vivo, Infinix, Coolpad and Itel

There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which will cost you Rs 12,999. It will be sold in Blue and Silver. The new budget device will be available from October 14. The sale event will begin from 12:00 PM, and one will be able to get the handset via Amazon.

Coolpad Cool 6 specifications, features

The Coolpad Cool 6 is equipped with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display. The device ships with Android 10 out of the box. There is no notch or hole-punch cutout on the front. For clicking selfies, the company has added a pop-up camera. The smartphone has a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The company has given you the option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card slot. For photography, the Coolpad Cool 6 sports a triple rear camera setup. This consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. These are assisted by a flash. For selfies, there is a 21-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG support, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The brand has included a 4,000mAh battery under the hood. The handset comes with AI Smart power management. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back for security purposes.