Coolpad Cool Play 8 with 6.2-inch notched display, dual cameras launched: Price, specifications

Coolpad's new Cool Play 8 comes with a price tag of RMB 999 in China.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 1:41 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad has launched its latest smartphone, labelled Cool Play 8. The device features a notched display, 3D rear glass and a dual rear camera setup. As the name suggests, it is a sequel to the Cool Play 7C.

The Cool Play 8 packs a 6.26-inch InCell IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. At its core, the handset runs on an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset clocked at 1.5GHz, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery, which also supports fast charging technology. It is expected to fuel the device from 0 to 100 percent in just over two hours time.

As of now, the specific version of the Android OS is unknown, but the OS is customized with Cool UI 9.0 skin. The JD.com listing doesn’t mention all the details, but MobileCryptoTech asserts that the handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo.

On the imaging front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, which includes 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera sensors. There is an 8-megapixel front camera for shooting selfies. As for the biometric sensor, the handset comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a pre-installed Face Unlock feature. On the connectivity front, the device includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Cool Play 8 comes with a price tag of RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,300) in China. It will be available via Jingdong Mall from December 21. The smartphone comes in two color variants, including Streamer Ash Black and Bright Red.

