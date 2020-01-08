comscore Coolpad Legacy 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet | BGR India
Coolpad Legacy 5G announced at CES 2020 is the cheapest 5G smartphone yet: Check out price and specifications

Coolpad Legacy 5G announced at CES 2020 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. It will be one of the cheapest 5G smartphone when it becomes available during the second quarter.

  Published: January 8, 2020 9:06 AM IST
Coolpad Legacy 5G

CES is not the place for big smartphone announcements but this year, it’s different. Coolpad is not only announcing a new 5G smartphone but also the cheapest yet. Coolpad Legacy 5G phone, being launched at CES 2020, will cost just $400 (around Rs 28,800) when it goes on sale. At that price, it becomes priced in the same range as most other 4G-enabled smartphones in the market. It will become available in the second quarter of this year and Coolpad has plans to sell the device in the US market.

According to CNET, the Legacy 5G will be available unlocked via Coolpad, Amazon as well as other US retailers. The smartphones operates on sub-6GHz spectrum, which makes it compatible with T-Mobile and AT&T’s 5G networks in the US. It will also work on Sprint and other rural carriers. In comparison, other 5G smartphones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy S10 5G cost between $800 and $1,000. With Legacy 5G, Coolpad is trying to offer a 5G smartphone at the cost of a standard 4G phone.

Coolpad has managed to reach that cost by using a plastic frame instead of metal seen on premium devices. It does feature a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with waterdrop notch and HDR10 support. Powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, the smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. For imaging, there is a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with fixed focus.

The Legacy 5G measures 165 x 77 x 9.5 mm in dimensions and weighs 195 grams. It runs Android 10 and Coolpad is promising monthly security updates. There is no word on release of major OS updates though. The single SIM device also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and audio tuned by THX. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is not as cheap as Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G, which starts at RMB 2,599 (around Rs 27,000) in China.

  Published Date: January 8, 2020 9:06 AM IST

