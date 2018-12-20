comscore
Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5M, Mega 5C launched in India, prices start from Rs 3,999

Coolpad has launched three new budget devices with a starting price of Rs 3,999.

  • Published: December 20, 2018 2:33 PM IST
Coolpad Mega 5M

Coolpad today launched three new smartphones under its Mega series, called the Mega 5, Mega 5M and Mega 5C. Coolpad is targeting the offline market in India, and all the units will be available exclusively via offline markets.

To begin with, the Coolpad Mega 5 sports a 5.7-inch full vision 18:9 HD+ display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 chipset. The device comes with 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. There is a 13-megapixel+0.3-megapixel dual rear camera setup at the back, and a 5-megapixel front snapper.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock feature. It runs Andriod 8.1 Oreo. The newest Mega 5 will be available at a price of Rs 6,999 in three color variants of blue, gold, and dark grey.

Watch: Coolpad Note 5 Lite Review

Coming to the Coolpad Mega 5C, the handset features a 5.45-inch full vision HD+ display. At its core is a 1.3GHz quad-core chipset paired with 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of expandable inbuilt storage. Optics wise, the handset packs a 5-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is fueled by a 2,500mAh battery. It runs Andriod 8.0 Oreo. The Coolpad Mega 5C will be available at a price of Rs 4,499.

As for the Coolpad Mega 5M, this smartphone is the most affordable among the three devices, priced at Rs 3,999. The Coolpad Mega 5 packs a 5-inch HD display, and is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor aided by 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of expandable internal storage. The handset offers a 5-megapixel rear camera, and a 2-megapixel front snapper for selfies. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery.

