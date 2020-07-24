Corning is one of the most popular providers of durable glass to cover our phone screens. Over the years, the company has built a great reputation in the business of making rugged glass for phones, laptops, tablets, and wearables. In an attempt to offer improved solutions and solidify its place as the market leader, the company has officially announced its latest glass technology, which represents a good advancement in its technology: the new Gorilla Glass Victus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 detailed leak confirms key specifications ahead of August 5 launch

New resistant Gorilla Glass Victus

The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus is capable of surviving even two-meter falls, which is usually the most common drop height. The company’s new glass has been designed for two things: resist to scratches from a keychain or coins, and withstand impact from a great height. The previous product, Corning Gorilla Glass 6, was capable of withstanding drops of up to 1.6 meters. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s gets Rs 1,000 price cut in India

Redmi Note 9 Overview: Price, specs, features, availability

The production cost of this product is not very different from the one it already had with Gorilla Glass 6. Due to the crystals’ chemical composition, it isn’t easy to obtain an impact-resistant glass that is also scratch-resistant. However, that’s what Corning has now accomplished with this Gorilla Glass Victus. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 alleged official render leaked: Check details

The new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus achieves excellent performance in laboratory tests. Corning says it is way ahead of the competitive aluminosilicate crystals from other manufacturers. That generally fails when dropped from less than 0.8 meters. In addition to increasing the drop impact height, the resistance to scratches has been doubled.

Moreover, the Victus glass will have the capacity to support up to 39.9 Kg on it before breaking. Unlike its competition, which only supports 15.55 Kg. Corning states that Samsung would be the first manufacturer to adopt the Gorilla Glass Victus in the near future. Therefore, it is likely that the new resistant glass technology may appear on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.