comscore Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook also pull out of MWC 2020
News

Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook also pull out of MWC 2020

News

The latest brands to pull out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus fears are Cisco and Facebook.

  • Published: February 12, 2020 2:53 PM IST
Cisco Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Cisco and Facebook have become the latest big tech firms to drop out of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020). As you can guess, they are pulling out citing concerns with the fast spreading Coronavirus. The social media giant and Cisco are joining a growing list of companies to drop out of MWC. These include LG electronics, Ericsson, Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, Intel, and Vivo.

Related Stories


“Out of an abundance of caution, Facebook employees would not be attending this year’s Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus. We will continue to collaborate with the GSMA and our partners and thank them for their efforts,” a company spokesman said in a statement.

Cisco took to Twitter to announce that it would not be at MWC. “We have made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating in Mobile World Congress scheduled for Feb 24-27 in Barcelona due to concerns about the current outbreak of coronavirus,” the company tweeted.

MWC’s organiser GSMA is issuing sweeping safeguards over growing concerns of deadly coronavirus. The GSMA is completely banning visitors from the China’s Hubei province. The province’s capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the epidemic causing over 1,113 deaths.

According to GSMA CEO John Hoffman, all travellers from the province will not be permitted access to the event. With the virus showing no signs of slowing down, industry watchers say more companies may avoid the event.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: February 12, 2020 2:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced
News
BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced
HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

Review

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 648, Rs 755, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199 recharge plans

Oppo Reno 2F gets price drop on Amazon

Deals

Oppo Reno 2F gets price drop on Amazon

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology

News

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology

Most Popular

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Poco X2 Review

Ambrane Fireboom Review

Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020

BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration page goes live in India: Check details

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020

News

Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020
Coronavirus effect: Intel withdraws from MWC 2020

News

Coronavirus effect: Intel withdraws from MWC 2020
MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus

News

MWC 2020: Check who is not attending due to Coronavirus
Vivo drops out of MWC 2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak

News

Vivo drops out of MWC 2020 due to Coronavirus outbreak
Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

News

Samsung officially teases Galaxy Z Flip commercial during Oscar Awards

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL ने 96 और 236 रुपये के दो 4G ओनली प्लान किए लॉन्च, मिल रहा है 84 दिनों तक डेली 10GB डाटा

Inbase ने भारत में लॉन्च किए Urban Fit और Urban Beep स्मार्टवॉच

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन 25 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

वोडाफोन ने 129 रुपये वाले प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को बढ़ाकर किया 24 दिन

Oppo Reno 2F स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नए दाम

News

Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020
News
Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020
BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced

News

BSNL 4G prepaid plans with 10GB data per day announced
iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology

News

iQOO 3 to feature 55W fast charging technology
Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Vs S20 Plus Vs S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration page goes live in India: Check details

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip pre-registration page goes live in India: Check details