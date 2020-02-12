Coronavirus effect: Cisco, Facebook pull out of MWC 2020

Cisco and Facebook have become the latest big tech firms to drop out of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020). As you can guess, they are pulling out citing concerns with the fast spreading Coronavirus. The social media giant and Cisco are joining a growing list of companies to drop out of MWC. These include LG electronics, Ericsson, Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, Intel, and Vivo.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Facebook employees would not be attending this year’s Mobile World Congress due to the evolving public health risks related to coronavirus. We will continue to collaborate with the GSMA and our partners and thank them for their efforts,” a company spokesman said in a statement.

Cisco took to Twitter to announce that it would not be at MWC. “We have made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating in Mobile World Congress scheduled for Feb 24-27 in Barcelona due to concerns about the current outbreak of coronavirus,” the company tweeted.

MWC’s organiser GSMA is issuing sweeping safeguards over growing concerns of deadly coronavirus. The GSMA is completely banning visitors from the China’s Hubei province. The province’s capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the epidemic causing over 1,113 deaths.

According to GSMA CEO John Hoffman, all travellers from the province will not be permitted access to the event. With the virus showing no signs of slowing down, industry watchers say more companies may avoid the event.

With Inputs from IANS