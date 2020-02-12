comscore Coronavirus effect: Intel withdraws from MWC 2020 | BGR India
Coronavirus effect: Intel becomes latest company to withdraw from MWC 2020

A large number of companies are withdrawing from MWC 2020 due to the Coronavirus effect. Intel is the latest among those companies.

intel-logo

Coronavirus is having a huge impact on MWC 2020 taking place later this month. Companies like LG Electronics, Ericsson, Nvidia, Sony, Amazon, and Vivo have already backed out. The latest to join this lineup is Intel.

Intel is likely to make an announcement about products during the event. But it won’t have people on the ground at the show. “The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year’s Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution,” said an Intel spokesperson in a statement published by Venturebeat.

MWC 2020 organiser GSMA has also issued sweeping safeguards over growing concerns of deadly coronavirus. The GSMA has completely banned visitors from the China’s Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicentre of the epidemic.

According to GSMA CEO John Hoffman, all travellers from the province will not be permitted access to the event. With the rapid spread of the China virus showing no signs of slowing down, industry watchers have also warned that more companies may skip the tech event.

With Inputs from IANS

