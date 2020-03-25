comscore Coronavirus: WhatsApp pulling all the stops to fight fake news | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus effect: WhatsApp is pulling all the stops to fight fake news in India
News

Coronavirus effect: WhatsApp is pulling all the stops to fight fake news in India

News

Health experts across the globe are worried that major countries such as the United States and India are not conducting enough tests. As the world grapples with this pandemic, WhatsApp has just outlined a number of new features. Let’s take a closer look.

WhatsApp Dark Mode

Global pandemic coronavirus or COVID-19 is currently spreading across the planet at a worrying speed. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 195 countries have confirmed about 375,498 cases along with 16,362 deaths. The worrying part about this pandemic is that there is no cure available. The only thing that one can do is to prevent exposure against the virus. Health experts across the globe are also worried that major countries such as the United States and India are not conducting enough tests. In addition, a number of malicious or ignorant actors have cropped up spreading fake news regarding the virus.

Related Stories


Some have downplayed the seriousness of the virus while others have outright lied with laughable cures. As the world grapples with this pandemic, popular messaging platform, WhatsApp has just outlined a number of new features. WhatsApp hopes that these features and measures will help the platform fight against coronavirus as well as the fake news. Let’s take a closer look at how WhatsApp is making use of technology to try and fight misinformation.

WhatsApp teams up with WHO and Government of India

First up, let’s talk about the steps WhatsApp has taken to share correct information and sources for coronavirus. The company has teamed up with WHO to create a “World Health Organization” chatbot. This chatbot provides the latest official information and guidance regarding the pandemic. Users can use check the latest numbers, get guidance on prevention, and more. Other features include frequently asked questions, Mythbusters, travel advice, latest news, and links for donation. Users can save the number +41798931892 in their contacts and send “Hi” to access the WHO chatbot.

In addition, the company has also teamed up with the Government of India to launch the “MyGov Corona Helpdesk” chatbot. WhatsApp users can save the number +919013151515 to access the chatbox. Beyond this, a startup called Haptik has also launched an AI-based coronavirus helpdesk. This chatbot is somewhat similar to what we saw with the WHO chatbot. Users can save the number +919321398773 in their contact list to access it in India.

Fighting fake news

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working to fight against the rampant fake news on the platform. In fact, fake news around the time of a pandemic will likely cause much more harm than any other time. The company is working on a feature that will allow users to check their features messages of facts. WhatsApp will start adding a magnifying glass in front of frequently forwarded messages around coronavirus.

Instagram starts fact checking stories; will now flag fake news

Also Read

Instagram starts fact checking stories; will now flag fake news

Once you tap on the magnifying glass, the app will ask users to search the message on the internet. Here, users will no longer need to copy the text to search it online. This feature is currently only available to select users. However, the company plans to launch this new feature in the coming days. In addition, the company has also created a coronavirus hub on its website. Here, users can get all the information in one place regarding the virus. In addition, the company also created a $1 million grant to help multiple non-profits organizations to fight fake news.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 25, 2020 7:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

How WhatsApp is fighting fake news
News
How WhatsApp is fighting fake news
Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown

News

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

News

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Features

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

How WhatsApp is fighting fake news

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

How WhatsApp is fighting fake news

News

How WhatsApp is fighting fake news
Voot Thriller Series: Asur Review, Cast - Must watch series during coronavirus lockdown

Entertainment

Voot Thriller Series: Asur Review, Cast - Must watch series during coronavirus lockdown
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

News

Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely
Wonder Woman 1984 release date extends to August amid Coronavirus Breakdown

Entertainment

Wonder Woman 1984 release date extends to August amid Coronavirus Breakdown

हिंदी समाचार

Coronavirus से जुड़ी फेक न्यूज और भ्रामक तथ्यों से इस तरह लड़ेगा WhatsApp

Tata Sky ने फ्री किया ये चैनल, 5 करोड़ लोगों को मिलेगा लाभ

लॉन्च से पहले फ्री मिलेगा OnePlus 8 स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

Coronavirus से निपटने के लिए Amazfit ने किया बड़ा ऐलान, ऐसे करेगी मदद

Samsung Galaxy A31 क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा सेटअप और 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

News

How WhatsApp is fighting fake news
News
How WhatsApp is fighting fake news
Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown

News

Realme Narzo launch postponed amid coronavirus lockdown
OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users

News

OnePlus Pay now available for some OnePlus 7T users
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely

News

Instagram Co-Watching allows you to browser posts remotely