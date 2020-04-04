comscore Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus: Google shares travel habits of users during the pandemic
News

Coronavirus: Google shares travel habits of users during the pandemic

News

Google revealed that it will share details regarding the different types of places people visit on a country-by-country basis. Public health officials can make use of this data to “make critical decisions” to fight coronavirus. Let's check the details for India.

  • Published: April 4, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Google COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports coronavirus

Search giant Google has just created a dedicated portal to share the movement habits of its users during coronavirus pandemic. The company revealed that it will share details regarding the different types of places people visit on a country-by-country basis. Google clarified that public health officials can make use of this data to “make critical decisions” regarding COVID-19. The company is calling this “COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports”. These reports are aimed at providing insights regarding the changes in traveling habits as the government creates and implements new policies. The types of places range from retail, recreational, to groceries, pharmacies, parks, workplaces, and residential areas. Let’s check out the details for India.

Related Stories


Google coronavirus community mobility report for India; details

Browsing through the portal we realize that the company has shared reports for almost all countries across the globe. In addition, the company has also shared a state or county-wise breakdown for several countries. Taking a look at the report for India, we get consolidated country-wise information. Google clarified that one should not use these reports “for medical diagnostic, prognostic, or treatment”. In addition, these reports should not guide personal travel plans. Beyond this, the location accuracy and categorization also depends on any given region. It also comes with a disclaimer that users should not use this report to compare against any other country or region.

Watch: Disney+ Hotstar App: First Look

Google also noted that it will leave any region out of the report if it does not have “significant levels of data”. After noting all the disclaimers, let’s check out the report for India. Taking a look, the company has shared the mobility graph from February 16th till March 29th. Almost all the locations with exceptions of residential areas saw a decline after the national lockdown on March 24. Restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theaters showcased a 77 percent decline.

Google gives $6.5 million to help fight Coronavirus misinformation

Also Read

Google gives $6.5 million to help fight Coronavirus misinformation

Grocery markets, food warehouses, farmer markets, food shops, drug stores, and pharmacies showcased a 65 percent decline. Parks, public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas, and public gardens showcased a 57 percent decline. Subways, bus and train stations showed a 71 percent decline. Moving on, we saw a 47 percent decline in mobility to workplaces. However, it also showed a recent uptick towards the end. Last but not the least, we saw a 22 percent increase in the movement towards or inside residential areas. Google also clarified that this report is an aggregation that preserves individual user privacy.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 4, 2020 12:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
News
Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

News

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

Nikon online photography classes are free in April

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind

Entertainment

Netflix is Boosting the market for Unscripted TV series like The Tiger King and Love is Blind
Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

News

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies free to Non-Subscribers

Entertainment

HBO is releasing tons of TV shows and Movies free to Non-Subscribers
Nikon online photography classes are free in April

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April
From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to watch in April 2020

Entertainment

From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to watch in April 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Fan Festival 2020 से पहले शाओमी ने लॉन्च किए Mi Backpack और Mijia Sneakers 4

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया MIJIA Electric Shaver S300, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

शाओमी और सैमसंग के बाद नोकिया ने भी इन 15 से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें बढ़ाई, देखें लिस्ट

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की 2 कैमरे वाली Mi Bunny Watch 4, जानिए क्या कीमत

Super Pink Moon 2020: 8 अप्रैल को दिखेगा सुपर पिंक मून, भारत में ऐसे देखें लाइव

Latest Videos

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Roller Champions: First look

Hands On

Roller Champions: First look

News

Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
News
Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users
OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch

News

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro update brings March 2020 security patch
Nikon online photography classes are free in April

News

Nikon online photography classes are free in April
Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

News

Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list
Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel

News

Airtel Digital TV also brings exclusive CuriosityStream channel