Coronavirus: Google shares movement data of its users

Search giant Google has just created a dedicated portal to share the movement habits of its users during coronavirus pandemic. The company revealed that it will share details regarding the different types of places people visit on a country-by-country basis. Google clarified that public health officials can make use of this data to “make critical decisions” regarding COVID-19. The company is calling this “COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports”. These reports are aimed at providing insights regarding the changes in traveling habits as the government creates and implements new policies. The types of places range from retail, recreational, to groceries, pharmacies, parks, workplaces, and residential areas. Let’s check out the details for India.

Google coronavirus community mobility report for India; details

Browsing through the portal we realize that the company has shared reports for almost all countries across the globe. In addition, the company has also shared a state or county-wise breakdown for several countries. Taking a look at the report for India, we get consolidated country-wise information. Google clarified that one should not use these reports “for medical diagnostic, prognostic, or treatment”. In addition, these reports should not guide personal travel plans. Beyond this, the location accuracy and categorization also depends on any given region. It also comes with a disclaimer that users should not use this report to compare against any other country or region.

Google also noted that it will leave any region out of the report if it does not have “significant levels of data”. After noting all the disclaimers, let’s check out the report for India. Taking a look, the company has shared the mobility graph from February 16th till March 29th. Almost all the locations with exceptions of residential areas saw a decline after the national lockdown on March 24. Restaurants, cafes, shopping centers, theme parks, museums, libraries, and movie theaters showcased a 77 percent decline.

Grocery markets, food warehouses, farmer markets, food shops, drug stores, and pharmacies showcased a 65 percent decline. Parks, public beaches, marinas, dog parks, plazas, and public gardens showcased a 57 percent decline. Subways, bus and train stations showed a 71 percent decline. Moving on, we saw a 47 percent decline in mobility to workplaces. However, it also showed a recent uptick towards the end. Last but not the least, we saw a 22 percent increase in the movement towards or inside residential areas. Google also clarified that this report is an aggregation that preserves individual user privacy.