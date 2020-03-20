Global pandemic coronavirus has forced the world to change its ways. This includes practicing “social distancing”, “self-isolation”, and an increase in work from home practice. All these measures are the only steps that regular people take to try and beat this disease. This is because there is no cure for the virus at the time of writing. The increase in work from home instances have also likely pushed the internet infrastructure in certain parts of the world. Netflix has just announced that it will decrease the quality of its streaming service for 30 days in Europe. In addition, there is yet another section of the tech world that seems to be impacted by the coronavirus. Let’s take a closer look.

Coronavirus: Hackers using the pandemic to spread malware.

According to a report from Check Point Research, hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware. As per the report, hackers are using “COVID19” discount codes on the darknet to sell malware and other hacking tools. They seem to be treating the pandemic as any other sale event such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday. This is likely resulting in a faster spread of such malicious tools that will result in an increased number of cyberattacks. The report went on to note these promotional offers on multiple platforms. In addition, the tools also aim at providing a wide range of services. These services include hacking Facebook accounts, bypassing email passwords, or breaching the security of popular apps including Google Chrome.

The report also found some users selling hardware such as Apple MacBook Pro for just $390 with a “corona special offer”. This pricing indicates that these products may be fake or stolen. Beyond this, Internet users have registered more than 16,000 coronavirus-related domains since January 2020.

As per the report, most of the domains have been registered in the last three weeks. Taking a closer look, internet users have registered about 6,000 coronavirus-related domains in the last one week. The report also found that 0.8 percent of the domains registered in the last three weeks are malicious and 19 percent suspicious.