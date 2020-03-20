comscore Coronavirus: Hackers use the pandemic to spread malware | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware online: Report
News

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware online: Report

News

The report also found some users selling hardware such as Apple MacBook Pro for just $390 with a “corona special offer”. Let's check out the details here.

  • Published: March 20, 2020 6:25 PM IST
Hacker

Global pandemic coronavirus has forced the world to change its ways. This includes practicing “social distancing”, “self-isolation”, and an increase in work from home practice. All these measures are the only steps that regular people take to try and beat this disease. This is because there is no cure for the virus at the time of writing. The increase in work from home instances have also likely pushed the internet infrastructure in certain parts of the world. Netflix has just announced that it will decrease the quality of its streaming service for 30 days in Europe. In addition, there is yet another section of the tech world that seems to be impacted by the coronavirus. Let’s take a closer look.

Related Stories


Coronavirus: Hackers using the pandemic to spread malware.

According to a report from Check Point Research, hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware. As per the report, hackers are using “COVID19” discount codes on the darknet to sell malware and other hacking tools. They seem to be treating the pandemic as any other sale event such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday. This is likely resulting in a faster spread of such malicious tools that will result in an increased number of cyberattacks. The report went on to note these promotional offers on multiple platforms. In addition, the tools also aim at providing a wide range of services. These services include hacking Facebook accounts, bypassing email passwords, or breaching the security of popular apps including Google Chrome.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

The report also found some users selling hardware such as Apple MacBook Pro for just $390 with a “corona special offer”. This pricing indicates that these products may be fake or stolen. Beyond this, Internet users have registered more than 16,000 coronavirus-related domains since January 2020.

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: A look at tools you will need

Also Read

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: A look at tools you will need

As per the report, most of the domains have been registered in the last three weeks. Taking a closer look, internet users have registered about 6,000 coronavirus-related domains in the last one week. The report also found that 0.8 percent of the domains registered in the last three weeks are malicious and 19 percent suspicious.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2020 6:25 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online
News
Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online
Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

News

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones

News

Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

News

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

News

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Latest Bollywood Movies digital release dates

Entertainment

Latest Bollywood Movies digital release dates
Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

News

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware
BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

News

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free
This free-to-play game could help create a vaccine for coronavirus

Gaming

This free-to-play game could help create a vaccine for coronavirus
GDC 2020 new dates announced, to be held in the summer

Gaming

GDC 2020 new dates announced, to be held in the summer

हिंदी समाचार

व्हाट्सएप का ‘कोरोना वायरस इंफोर्मेशन हब’ शुरू, मिलेगी ये सभी जरूरी जानकारी

WiFi स्पीड तेज करने के लिए अपना सकते हैं ये ट्रिक्स

नोकिया फोन बनाने वाली कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया HMD Connect ग्लोबल डाटा सिम कार्ड

वीवो अपना नया स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को करेगी ल

ये कंपनी दे रही खास ऑफर, नया कनेक्शन लेने पर एक महीने फ्री में मिलेगा इंटरनेट

News

Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online
News
Redmi K30 Pro 5G price, camera and display details revealed online
Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware

News

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware
Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones

News

Sennheiser launches HD 450BT, HD 350BT headphones
Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design

News

Realme Narzo 10 series India launch on March 26: Check specs, design
BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free

News

BSNL 'Work@Home' plan offers 5GB daily data free