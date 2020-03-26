comscore Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app using location data
News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app using location data

News

The app will determine if the user was near any coronavirus or COVID-19 patient. Digging deeper, it looks like the app will use a database of infected people and their travel history. Let's take a closer look.

  • Published: March 26, 2020 3:40 PM IST
CoWin-20 Nitiaayog coronavirus tracker poster

It looks like NITI Aayog, the policy think-tank of Government of India is currently working on a coronavirus tracking app. According to the information available, this app is aimed at informing users if they were close to anyone infected. This will ensure that users can self-quarantine or at least get themselves tested. The report regarding the app revealed that this app is currently known as CoWin-20. Developers of the app currently seem to be testing both the Android as well as iOS versions of the app. The report also noted that the developers are currently testing the app with a “select group of users”. Let’s have a closer look.

Related Stories


Coronavirus tracker app details

According to a report from TheNextWeb, the CoWin-20 app will make use of the location data and Bluetooth for tracking. The app will determine if the user was near any coronavirus or COVID-19 patient. Digging deeper, it looks like the app will use a database of infected people and their travel history. The travel history will help the app isolate the areas to focus on the potential infection. As per the report, the app will also be able to inform users if they are in an area with a high number of coronavirus cases. The app will need permission to access your location data.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Giving permission to access location data is enough to raise privacy concerns. However, the app claims that the location data will be encrypted and limited to your smartphone. This means that the data will stay on the smartphone of the user. It also indicates that all the actual tracking and analysis may take place on the smartphone itself. The report clarified that the app will only share your data if you have tested positive for the coronavirus. In fact, the location data will only be shared with the health ministry in that case. The app revealed that it will not share the name and contact details of the patient in the public domain.

CoWin-20 Nitiaayog coronavirus tracker app screenshots

Coronavirus effect: WhatsApp is pulling all the stops to fight fake news in India

Also Read

Coronavirus effect: WhatsApp is pulling all the stops to fight fake news in India

CoWin-20 will allow the health ministry to send a notification to suspected patients. It will only work if and when a large number of users install ti on their smartphone. In addition, as per a report from News18, the app also provides links to coronavirus help-centers. It is also worth noting that India is not the first country to work on such an app. Israel and Singapore have already launched similar apps and tools to combat COVID-19.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 3:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Gaming

Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake
Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app
WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder; now suggests it

Gaming

WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder; now suggests it
Huawei to extend product warranty till June

News

Huawei to extend product warranty till June

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F2 के नाम से ये स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, मिला हिंट!

Apple iPhone 12 का रेंडर आया सामने, नॉचलेस फुल स्क्रीन होगी डिस्प्ले

Coronavirus Party की सलाह देने वाले अकाउंट के खिलाफ ट्विटर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

Samsung Galaxy Tab A हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया कैंपेन #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched
Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

News

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support
Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app