Coronavirus: Jio, Airtel, BSNL use precautionary caller tune to create awareness in India

The anti-Coronavirus message will, however, not play if you have already set a dedicated caller tune song.

  Published: March 11, 2020 3:22 PM IST
(Photo credit: Pixabay)

With the Coronavirus outbreak spreading to more and more countries, governments all around the globe are busy taking all kinds of precautionary measures. This includes public awareness campaigns in all forms of media. In India, the most recent example of this is a recent decision taken by the telecom department.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has asked telecom operators to put up a coronavirus awareness message as a caller tune instead of the regular songs. The move is to make citizens aware of the disease in India.

Calling someone is one of the most common everyday tasks we indulge in. An awareness warning right there is an effective way to reach the masses quickly. So far, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Airtel and Jio have implemented the pre-call awareness caller tune for their customers. However, if a user has already subscribed to a caller tune separately then this message will not play. Instead, calling this person will play the regular caller tune he/she has subscribed to.

The message begins with tips on how you can stop “novel coronavirus from spreading”. It says, “Always protect your face with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing. Regularly clean hands with soap.” Further, the message is also played out in Hindi to reach a wider audience in the country.

The message adds that one should “avoid touching your face, eyes, or nose. If someone has a cough, fever or breathlessness maintain one-meter distance. If needed, visit your nearest health center immediately.” The message also provides the helpline number, which is +91-11-23797-8046.

Coronavirus in India

The outbreak had 5 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported from Kerala on Sunday. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 39. The new coronavirus cases from the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala were confirmed by Kerala state Health Minister K.K. Shailaja. The minister said the family acted irresponsibly by not reporting to the authorities after arriving from Italy.

Later, three other patients, including a 54-year-old man, his 53-year-old wife, and their 24-year-old son, were also infected. These people also unknowingly spread the virus to two of their relatives These were a 65-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: March 11, 2020 3:22 PM IST

