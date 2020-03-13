Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 gets canceled

Software giant Microsoft has just canceled its annual developer conference ‘Build 2020′. The conference was scheduled to kick-off from May 19 to conclude on May 21. As part of the announcement, Microsoft revealed that Build 2020 will be a digital-only event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking stock of the situation, the number of coronavirus cases has increased to 457 in Washington State. In addition, reports indicate that 31 have passed away due to the virus. The company also shared a statement while canceling the event. It stated, “In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event.”

Coronavirus: Microsoft Build 2020 details

The announcement comes after Washington State Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban on events with more than 250 attendees. This ban is applicable in King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties through the end of March. Taking a look at Microsoft Build, the company uses this conference to showcase new technologies, features and more. More than 5,000 people including developers and media attend the event to get direct, first-hand access to the technologies and features. Microsoft has also canceled its Most Valuable Professional (MVP) Summit in Seattle.

It is worth noting that Microsoft is not the only company to cancel its conferences and events. As noted in the past, several top-notch companies like Google, Facebook, Oracle have either canceled or postponed their annual flagship events. This extends to music festivals, other public gatherings, and even movie releases as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Talking about the number of cases, the United States has seen a steep hike of “more than 500 percent”. The number has increased from 213 confirmed cases on March 9 to 1,322 on March 13. In addition, we also saw an increase in the number of deaths from 11 to 38 during this four day period.