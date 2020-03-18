Smartphone maker OnePlus has just shared its official statement regarding the ongoing global pandemic. The company CEO and Co-founder Pete Lau shared some new information regarding the company as part of the statement. Lau went ahead to highlight the steps the company has taken to prevent its staff from coronavirus. In addition, the company also confirmed its plans for “exciting new things”. These new things likely refer to its much anticipated upcoming flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 8 lineup. It is also likely that OnePllus will launch more than just its flagship smartphone lineup at the rumored launch event. Let’s take a closer look at the statement.

OnePlus addresses coronavirus in a new statement; details

The company shared the complete statement in a dedicated post on its OnePlus forums. Lau expressed its concern and empathy for people dealing with the pandemic and the ones fighting on the front lines. He went ahead to call for “solidarity and honesty” as the world tries to fight the grave situation. As per the statement, the company is closely following the situation to take “all necessary steps”. In addition, OnePlus is strict in following “all necessary precautionary measures” as per the guidelines in different cities spread across multiple countries. The company has also closed its offices “in affected areas” while asking employees to work from home. Other steps include providing masks along with frequent disinfection of the office premises.

Lau also added that the company is minimizing physical interaction with its users. In addition, the company is also “evaluating” on how to hold future events and “community engagement activities online”. OnePlus also asked its users to take benefit of its doorstep pickup and drop service. This repair service will ensure that users don’t have to leave their house. It is worth noting that the OnePlus doorstep service is only limited to select cities in countries across the world.

As noted in the past, OnePlus offers this service at select pin codes in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune. Beyond this, the company is working on ensuring that its daily operations and customer service run without any issues. As noted above, the company also confirmed that its “product roadmap is pretty much on track”. This means that the OnePlus 8 lineup may not see a considerable delay. The company will likely launch its upcoming smartphone series on April 15, 2020.