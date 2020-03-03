comscore Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus outbreak: Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore
News

Coronavirus outbreak: Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore

News

Oracle follows Microsoft and Google and has decided to postpone the OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore. Check out other tech events cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak.

  • Published: March 3, 2020 12:13 PM IST
mark-hurd-oracle-ceo

Oracle is joining the list of tech companies that have cancelled or rescheduled their tech events. On Tuesday, cloud major Oracle announced it is postponing the flagship OpenWorld Asia event. It was scheduled for April 2020 in Singapore but is being postponed owing to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). “In the light of the ‘COVID-19’ outbreak and the recent pronouncement of a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation, we are postponing Oracle OpenWorld Asia,” the company said in an email.

Oracle joins the growing list of tech companies who have either cancelled or postponed their conferences and meetings recently. Google has cancelled its ‘Global News Initiative’ summit in northern California in April. Social media giant Facebook has called off its flagship F8 developer conference in May. Microsoft has cancelled its ‘IoT in Action’ conference in Melbourne while Intel has also cancelled briefing sessions for its flagship conference.

Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia due to Coronavirus

In mid-February, Cisco cancelled its flagship Cisco Live conference in Melbourne and later in the month, Salesforce cancelled its physical regional World Tour event for Sydney. Meanwhile, Amazon has confirmed that two of its employees have been infected with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Italy. Amazon spokesperson Drew Herdener said that the company was “supporting the affected employees, who were in Milan and are now in quarantine”.

A Google employee in Switzerland was tested positive for COVID-19 last week at its office in Zurich, Switzerland. Amazon has halted all non-essential travel, including trips within the US. The company also told employees to refrain from scheduling meetings that required flights until at least the end of April. Twitter said that it would also restrict all nonessential business travel for its employees and partners.

Facebook F8 conference canceled because of coronavirus outbreak

Also Read

Facebook F8 conference canceled because of coronavirus outbreak

“We have continued to monitor the situation closely and are adjusting our internal policies to respond to this rapidly-evolving situation. On February 29, we informed our people and started notifying partners that we are suspending all non-critical business travel and events,” the micro-blogging platform said in a statement.

The death toll due to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in China has risen to 2,943, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases has reached 80,151.

(Written with IANS inputs)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 12:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update
News
Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update
ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Entertainment

ACT Stream TV 4K adds Amazon Prime Video support

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

News

Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with the latest update

Wearables

Honor Band 5i gets SpO2 feature with the latest update

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Ambrane VibeBeats Review

Lenovo Yoga C640 Review

Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore

Xiaomi teases 40W wireless charging on modified Mi 10 Pro

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore

News

Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore
Google moves Pixel production to Vietnam due to Coronavirus

News

Google moves Pixel production to Vietnam due to Coronavirus
Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus

News

Facebook F8 conference canceled due to coronavirus
Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 update delayed due to coronavirus
Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook

News

Apple will open first retail store in India next year: Tim Cook

हिंदी समाचार

इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगी Oppo Watch, एप्पल वॉच की तरह मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर

Coronavirus के चलते Twitter ने 5,000 कर्मचारियों से घर से काम करने को कहा

Motorola Moto RAZR फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन भारत में 16 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च

महंगा पड़ा आईफोन का अपडेट, इस गलती के लिए Apple को देने होंगे करोड़ों डॉलर

अब प्लेन में बैठे इंटरनेट का कर पाएंगे इस्तेमाल

News

Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update
News
Google Pixel feature drop brings March security update
Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook says Trump helped with retail in India
Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas

News

Google Home skill enables talking to PVR Cinemas
Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore

News

Oracle postpones OpenWorld Asia event in Singapore
Xiaomi teases 40W wireless charging on modified Mi 10 Pro

News

Xiaomi teases 40W wireless charging on modified Mi 10 Pro