Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production in India
News

Coronavirus: Samsung, Oppo, Vivo halt production in India at Greater Noida factories

News

Meanwhile, brands like Nokia and Ericsson continue to function at 50 percent attendance in Pune, Maharashtra. The Coronavirus outbreak has over 390 confirmed cases so far with 6 deaths in India.

  Published: March 23, 2020 9:21 AM IST
samsung logo stock

Smartphone manufacturers Samsung, Oppo and Vivo recently decided to stop their production in India. The halt comes after the Indian government issued a lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The pandemic has recently seen an infection growth spurt in India. There are as of now, over 390 cases with 6 deaths in India.

According to reports by Hindustan Times, the companies’ officials will be meeting Uttar Pradesh Government officials today to discuss the issue. The factories shut by the brands are situated in Greater Noida. “The factories are shut till March 25…basis discussions with UP government officials, both Oppo and Vivo will take future steps,” reported the publication.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from South Korean brand Samsung has said that the production in India has been suspended till further notice. “At Samsung, health and safety of our employees is our highest priority. As a measure to safeguard our employees and their families against Covid-19 and in compliance with directives from the Government, we have decided to currently suspend our manufacturing operations in Noida and have asked our employees at our sales, marketing and R&D offices across India to work from home,” said a Samsung spokesperson in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese brand Vivo has asked its non-factory staff to work from home from today. On the other hand, work continues fro brands like Ericsson and Nokia, who are based in Pune. “Ericsson facility in Pune will be working based on social distancing principle that is 50 percent workforce. The work is based on the exemption granted by the relevant authorities,” said a company spokesperson, according to a report.

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware online: Report

Also Read

Coronavirus: Hackers are using the pandemic to spread malware online: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many major Indian cities including Mumbai and Delhi into lockdown. Only essential services like medical stores will run in these regions. Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all establishments to not cut down the salaries of employees under the outbreak circumstances. The lockdowns in most regions will go on till March 31. In April, the government will take new decisions based on progress on curbing the outbreak.

  Published Date: March 23, 2020 9:21 AM IST

