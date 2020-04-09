comscore Coronavirus: This pandemic is also delaying new emojis | BGR India
Coronavirus: This pandemic is also delaying new emojis as Unicode 14.0 release pushed back

According to the report, coronavirus is pushing Unicode consortium to think about an interim release as Emoji 13.1. Let’s check out the details of the delay.

  • Published: April 9, 2020 5:39 PM IST
Coronavirus Emoji unicode 14.0 delay

Image credit: Emojipedia

Global pandemic coronavirus is raging across the world while spreading at an alarming rate. It has created disrupting ripple effects across multiple industries and economies across the world. There are hardly and industries and fields that have not been impacted by infectious disease. Talking about the world of technology, the disease has resulted in multiple events being canceled, delayed and product launch delays. A new report has surfaced online revealing a different kind of delay due to the pandemic. According to the report, coronavirus is also relaying the launch of new emojis in the world. Let’s check out the details of the delay. Also Read - Twitter celebrates Women’s Day with a special emoji with #EveryWoman

Coronavirus delays emojis; details

According to a post on the Unicode blog, the Unicode Consortium is delaying the launch of new emojis. It will push back the launch of Unicode 14 by six months. For some context, Unicode Consortium releases a new standard of the language in a year or so. According to the information available online, the Consortium just launched version 13 a few months back. In fact, Google just added the new emoji from version 12.1 on Google Pixel last month. The upcoming version of Android, Android 11 does not come with emoji present in Unicode 13. This likely means that there won’t be any immediate delay in the new emoji roll-out in the near future. Also Read - HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to bring stickers to WhatsApp

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review

The post revealed that Unicode 14 will now launch in September 2021 instead of March. It has also decided to extend the submission of entries for version 14 until September 2020. For some context, the submissions will kick off from June 15, 2020. The Consortium noted that the volunteers and contributors “have a lot on their plates at the moment”. Also Read - Android 11 will come with Emoji 13.0, including 62 new emojis, 55 gender and skin tone variants

Android 11 will come with Emoji 13.0, including 62 new emojis, 55 gender and skin tone variants

Also Read

It is worth noting that each Unicode release comes with an emoji set with the corresponding version number. With that in mind, the Consortium is also thinking about working on an Emoji 13.1 release. Digging deeper in the announcement post, we get to know that proposed version 13.1 will be based on existing characters present in version 13. In fact, it will also be a combination of existing characters. This will ensure that version 13.1 can roll out as per a separate schedule without the need for a new Unicode version or new characters.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: April 9, 2020 5:39 PM IST

