comscore Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus Tracker app on Android is a malicious ransomware; security researchers explain how to unlock affected devices
News

Coronavirus Tracker app on Android is a malicious ransomware; security researchers explain how to unlock affected devices

News

Coronavirus Tracker app locks victim's device and requests $100 in random. Here is how you can avoid becoming a victim.

  • Published: March 18, 2020 11:28 AM IST
ransomware-coronavirus-outbreak

Photo: Pixabay

Coronavirus has become the biggest talking point around the world right now. At the time of writing, there are around 1,98,601 COVID-19 cases around the world. The number of deaths caused by the outbreak stands at 7,988. While countries struggle to contain the virus, COVID-19 is being weaponized as a ransomware. A malicious Coronavirus Tracker app is nothing but a ransomware, says a new report from ESET research.

Related Stories


The malicious app reportedly locks the smartphone of the users as soon as they install it. When you try to open your smartphone, the app asks for ransom. Malware researcher Lukas Stefanko notes that those affected can use “4865083501” code to unlock their devices. The key is said to be hardcoded. In a separate blog, the researchers note that the malicious app is titled “CovidLock” because of the malware’s capabilities and its background story.

Cybercriminals try to strike gold when people are at their most vulnerable. As Coronavirus continues to spread and people are asked to practice social distancing and work from home, cybercriminals are trying to exploit this opportunity. Since the outbreak, DomainTools’ researchers have seen a spike in domain names leveraging Coronavirus and COVID-19. One such domain (coronavirusapp[.]site) claims to have a real-time outbreak tracker available in the form of an app for mobile devices.

The domain prompts users to download an Android app that gives access to a Coronavirus map tracker. The app, in reality, is an Android ransomware. It uses techniques to deny the victims access to their phone by forcing a change in the password used to unlock the phone. This is known as screen-lock attack and has been used to exploit Android devices before. The ransomware requests $100 in bitcoin in 48 hours and threatens to erase your contacts, pictures and videos as well as the phone’s memory.

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: A look at tools you will need

Also Read

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: A look at tools you will need

The researchers further note that Google has built a protection in place against this type of attack since the release of Android Nougat. It only works if you have set a password on your phone to unlock the screen. The researchers at DomainTools have reverse engineered the decryption keys and are monitoring transactions to the BTC wallet. In order to stay safe, it is recommended that you only use trusted information sources. Also download applications from the Google Play Store only.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 11:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor
News
Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor
PUBG update 6.3 now live with Panzerfaust, other changes

Gaming

PUBG update 6.3 now live with Panzerfaust, other changes

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

News

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware

Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90

WhatsApp beta for iOS brings share sheet integration

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Related Topics

Related Stories

Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware

News

Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware
OnePlus confirms exciting new things in its statement regarding coronavirus

News

OnePlus confirms exciting new things in its statement regarding coronavirus
Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

Top Products

Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak
Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need

News

Working from home due to Coronavirus outbreak: All tools you will need
Contagion Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Entertainment

Contagion Hollywood movie on Prime video is gaining popularity amid Coronavirus Outbreak

हिंदी समाचार

कोरोनावायरस के चलते नकदी छूने से बच रहे हैं लोग, ऑनलाइन भुगतान में बढ़ोत्तरी : पेटीएम

Redmi K30 Pro स्मार्टफोन ने बेंचमार्क टेस्ट में हासिल किया जबरदस्त स्कोर, जानें कैसी रही परफॉर्मेंस

Samsung Galaxy M21 आज दोपहर 12 बजे होगा लॉन्च, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा 48MP का कैमरा

सस्ते में आईफोन, मैकबुक खरीदने का मिल रहा मौका, अमेजन पर शुरू हुई सेल

रियलमी ने लॉन्च किया Realme 6i, बना इस स्पेसिफिकेशन वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

News

Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware
News
Coronavirus Tracker app is a malicious ransomware
Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor

News

Samsung working on 150-megapixel sensor
Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India

News

Mi Car Charger Pro 18W launched in India
Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90

News

Oppo Reno 3 global variant launched with MediaTek Helio P90
WhatsApp beta for iOS brings share sheet integration

News

WhatsApp beta for iOS brings share sheet integration