Apple apparently has a new laptop in the works. The Eurasia Economic Commission (EEC) has recently approved a new “portable personal computer” from Apple in a filing, reports 9to5Mac. The new laptop could inherit the scissor-switch keyboard from the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. Every other laptop Apple sells still features the butterfly keys.

According to the approval image shared, the “portable personal computer” has the model number A2289. That’s pretty much all the details we have on the new MacBook as of now. The new laptop could be the anticipated high-end update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Watch: Best laptops launched at CES 2020

If not, it could also be a new MacBook Air or an entry-level MacBook Pro. But we’d place our bets on it being an update to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This is because rumor is that Apple is looking to phase out the Butterfly keyboard. Moreover, the MacBook Air was refreshed recently in July 2019. However, the 13-inch MacBook Pro hasn’t been refreshed since May 2019.

EEC filings in the past have often revealed new and upcoming Apple products ahead of their announcements. This was the case with the 10.5-inch iPad and event the 9.7-inch iPad later. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported back in July that the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s scissor-switch keyboard would gradually come to all laptops.

In other news, Ming-Chi Kuo also reaffirmed his earlier statement that Apple plans to launch both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models in the second half of 2020. These models will start shipping in the third quarter. Further, he also added that the development of both the sub-6GHz and mmWave iPhones are as per schedule.

Yet another Apple analyst Mehdi Hosseini claimed that the 5G iPhone lineup could arrive in two batches. The company is expected to first announce the sub-6GHz models somewhere around September and then announce the mmWave models around December or January.