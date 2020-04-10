comscore COVID-19: China shows delivery person's body temperature | BGR India
COVID-19 effect: China now shows delivery person's body temperature on the app

Is this the new normal because of COVID-19?

  Published: April 10, 2020 9:42 AM IST
COVID 19 Body Temperature China apps

Photo: Derek Andersen/Twitter

China has started opening Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, after 11 weeks of lockdown. The local authorities are now allowing anyone with a “green” code on a widely used smartphone health app to leave. While China has opened the province for business as usual, the COVID-19 concerns have not gone away. In order to ensure the safety of its people, China is reacting to the situation faster than previously predicted. Also Read - Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion of his personal fortune towards COVID-19 relief

COVID-19: Is this the post world scenario?

In one such development, China seems to be showing body temperature of a delivery person in the mobile app. A screenshot posted by Derek Andersen on Twitter shows a rider with their body temperature displayed in a prominent way. Interestingly, it seems China has been doing this for at least two months now. Twitter user who goes by the handle ZhugeEx replied that this has been the case for at least two months now. The user further added that temperature checks are done regularly. Also Read - 'Face Shields' by this Bengaluru startup are helping medical professionals fight COVID-19

It is not just limited to the driver but also people preparing the food. The tweet also notes that information is displayed on the receipt as well. This new measure by the authorities in China could become the new normal. There are already analyses showing that the world after COVID-19 won’t be the same as before. We have already become paranoid by this pandemic and every step in the name of safety will see reassuring support from the public. Can you prevent another contagion like this before it becomes widespread? Also Read - Goa government launches app to track COVID-19 quarantined suspects

That’s the biggest question right now. This move by China where apps show body temperature of delivery people is the answer to that. If you want to prevent another COVID-19 taking down the society, the first measure would be to ensure limiting transmission. Community transmission has been the biggest problem. After COVID-19, the idea of prevention being better than cure will resoundingly work across all communities around the world.

