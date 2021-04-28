COVID-19 Healthcare Directory launched by Truecaller for Android users

As India is battling the COVID-19 second surge, many social platforms have come up with features to it easier to find medical resources such as hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, etc. The call identification app Truecaller is the latest to join the bandwagon. Also Read - CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Truecaller has announced the launch of COVID-19 Healthcare Directory in India that will let users quickly find hospitals. The COVID-19 Healthcare Directory can be accessed from either the menu or the dialer within the beta version of the Truecaller Android app. Also Read - How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on UMANG app for 18-44 age group

“We decided to make it as easy as possible for everyone in India to find medical care near them. It can be hard to find the right healthcare numbers when you need it most, so we’ve added it to the app,” Truecaller said in a press release. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine registration begins at 4PM on cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu, UMANG app: MyGovIndia

Truecaller’s COVID-19 Healthcare Directory will also show telephone numbers and addresses of COVID-19 designated hospitals from multiple states across the country. The company says that the Healthcare Directory is sourced from official government databases.

The directory includes a search button that will help users quickly find what they are looking for. However, do keep in mind the Truecaller’s COVID-19 Healthcare Directory does not ensure the availability of hospital beds. The feature can primarily be used to search for hospital beds, whether vacant or not.

Truecaller’s COVID-19 Healthcare Directory is already available for users in India. “We will be updating it every day and making sure that as many hospital phone numbers from as many areas in India are available,” the company added.

Notably, users will need to update the Truecaller app on the Google Play Store to access the feature. Do note that this is a beta feature and is only available for Android devices as of now. The COIVD-19 health Directory is expected to roll out for all Android users soon.