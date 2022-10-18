comscore COVID-19 in China: Around one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China
  • Home
  • News
  • Covid 19 In China Nearly One Million People Locked Down Near Iphone Factory In China
News

COVID-19 in China: Nearly one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China

News

The lockdown affected around one million residents of the Zhengzhou district. All the residents were ordered to stay at home starting Monday.

Highlights

  • iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou has locked down.
  • The city reported 6 new local cases for Sunday, down from a recent peak of 40 on October 9.
  • All the residents were ordered to stay at home starting Monday.
COVID-19

COVID-19 in China: Nearly one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China (Image: Pixabay)

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in China, the iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou has locked down one of its most-populated districts amid a rise in Covid cases The lockdown affected around one million residents of the Zhengzhou district. All the residents were ordered to stay at home starting Monday. The city reported 6 new local cases for Sunday, down from a recent peak of 40 on October 9, Bloomberg reported. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again

“Nationwide, cases declined to 697, the lowest in two weeks, as outbreaks in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang came under control. Beijing posted 13 new cases, and Shanghai had 32,” the report noted. Also Read - Thomson 55-inch QLED smart TV review: Big screen on a budget

As per Xinhua news agency, some 60 teams from countries and regions across the globe are gathered in Chengdu, a city in the southwest of China which is restoring the normal order of life less than a month after a COVID-19 resurgence. Chengdu had tightened its epidemic control measures on Aug. 29 with mass nucleic acid tests and shutdown of public entertainment facilities. Three weeks later, the city lifted the control measures. Also Read - How to collaborate with other accounts on Instagram

It is a fresh example of how China’s current dynamic zero-COVID policy works. The essence of the approach is early detection and quick response based on the characteristics of the virus variants, with the aim of curbing flare-ups in the shortest possible time and at the lowest social costs.

If China fails to adopt the policy, the consequence could be disastrous for a country with 1.4 billion people, including 267 million aged 60 or above and more than 250 million children. Just look at what happened in other countries.

According to a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in June 2022, while more than 40 percent of adults in the U. S. reported having COVID-19 in the past, 19 percent are currently still having “long COVID,” the long-term physical fallout of coronavirus infections.

People with post-COVID conditions may experience physical and mental health problems of different types and combinations of symptoms happening over different lengths of time, including malaise, fatigue, breathing challenges, cardiovascular abnormalities, migraines, depression and anxiety, among other conditions.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 9:16 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again
News
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again
Thomson 55-inch QLED smart TV review

Reviews

Thomson 55-inch QLED smart TV review

How to collaborate on Instagram (Step-by-Step Guide)

How To

How to collaborate on Instagram (Step-by-Step Guide)

Uber's food app will now deliver weed to your home in Canada

Apps

Uber's food app will now deliver weed to your home in Canada

BYJU'S has raised $250 million from its existing investors

News

BYJU'S has raised $250 million from its existing investors

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

COVID-19 in China: Around one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again

Uber's food app will now deliver weed to your home in Canada

BYJU'S has raised $250 million from its existing investors

Flipkart launches own shopping metaverse called Flipverse

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More