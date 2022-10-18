COVID-19 in China: Around one million people locked down near iPhone factory in China

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in China, the iPhone manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou has locked down one of its most-populated districts amid a rise in Covid cases The lockdown affected around one million residents of the Zhengzhou district. All the residents were ordered to stay at home starting Monday. The city reported 6 new local cases for Sunday, down from a recent peak of 40 on October 9, Bloomberg reported. Also Read - Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 may available under Rs 50,000 again

"Nationwide, cases declined to 697, the lowest in two weeks, as outbreaks in Inner Mongolia and Xinjiang came under control. Beijing posted 13 new cases, and Shanghai had 32," the report noted.

As per Xinhua news agency, some 60 teams from countries and regions across the globe are gathered in Chengdu, a city in the southwest of China which is restoring the normal order of life less than a month after a COVID-19 resurgence. Chengdu had tightened its epidemic control measures on Aug. 29 with mass nucleic acid tests and shutdown of public entertainment facilities. Three weeks later, the city lifted the control measures.

It is a fresh example of how China’s current dynamic zero-COVID policy works. The essence of the approach is early detection and quick response based on the characteristics of the virus variants, with the aim of curbing flare-ups in the shortest possible time and at the lowest social costs.

If China fails to adopt the policy, the consequence could be disastrous for a country with 1.4 billion people, including 267 million aged 60 or above and more than 250 million children. Just look at what happened in other countries.

According to a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in June 2022, while more than 40 percent of adults in the U. S. reported having COVID-19 in the past, 19 percent are currently still having “long COVID,” the long-term physical fallout of coronavirus infections.

People with post-COVID conditions may experience physical and mental health problems of different types and combinations of symptoms happening over different lengths of time, including malaise, fatigue, breathing challenges, cardiovascular abnormalities, migraines, depression and anxiety, among other conditions.