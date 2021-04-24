As COVID-19 cases rise across India in the second wave, more people are relying on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram to find medical resources like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, etc near them. Also Read - 5 Medical Gadgets you must have at home amid COVID-19 crisis: Oximeter to Blood pressure monitor

Keeping in mind this, microblogging platform Twitter has unveiled its Advanced Search feature that helps people find the latest information and access resources.

"All across the country, people are using Twitter to find the latest information and access to resources right now. As this people's movement unfolds, we wanted to remind you of some of the features that could help you find what you're looking for faster," Twitter India said in a post," Twitter said in a Tweet.

The Advanced Search feature essentially lets people filter Tweets depending on the resources they need. For instance, users can filter for fields like a specific hashtag, time period, or Tweets from a particular account using Advanced Search.

All across the country, people are using Twitter to find the latest information and access to resources right now. As this people’s movement unfolds, we wanted to remind you of some of the features that could help you find what you’re looking for faster #Covid19IndiaHelp 🧵 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 23, 2021

Further, Twitter also offers an option in case users wish to see Tweets that are close to their location. To do so, first, type a relevant hashtag In the search bar and tap the toggle button on the top right to turn on the “Near you” option, which is placed under the “Location” option. Do make sure that the location settings are turned on for the feature to work.

If you’d like to see Tweets that are close to your current location, type in a relevant hashtag in the search bar, tap the toggle button on the top right, and turn on ‘Near you’ under ‘Location’. You’ll have to turn on location settings for this to work. pic.twitter.com/BwQENGjduw — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) April 23, 2021

To make sure that the most recent Tweets appear at the top of their Timeline, users will need to tap the “Sparkle” button on the top right of their home timeline. This will make sure that the most recent Tweets appear on top of users’ Twitter timelines.

The development comes as the searches for COVID-19 essentials such as Remdesivir injections, RT-PCR tests, oxygen cylinders, and hospital beds have spiked over the last few months. This was revealed in data sourced from Google and third-party social media analytics platforms.