COVID-19: India now among top 20 most-affected countries

Despite a number of precautions and an extended lockdown of the entire country, the number of COVID-19 cases in India is still on the rise. As per the live statistics by Worldometers, India recently entered the top 20 most affected countries. Landing on number 18, there are currently 13,495 cases in India with 448 deaths as per the site. 11,270 of these cases are still active.

Even apart from the lockdown, the country has taken a large number of steps to contain the virus. This includes the construction of dedicated Coronavirus treatment facilities. However, not everything has gone according to plan and we have seen a steady rise in the number of cases. India was at the 25th position on the list just over a week ago. A recent study had pit up India to be among the top 30 countries which were at 'high risk' of the outbreak. Released in January 2020, the list had India on number 23.

But how can we curb the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases now that we realize the risk is very real? A number of precautions must be kept in mind. The lockdown must be seriously followed and people must stay at home as much as possible. However, besides these guidelines here is how tech can help you do your best in stopping the disease from spreading further.

Use your smartphone to help find a COVID-19 cure

There are distributed computing projects like FAH out there that are working towards a Coronavirus cure. These services function by using crowd-sourced computational power. There is also the DreamLab app that pretty much does the same. Use these to lend some of your phone’s processing capabilities to services looking for a way out of the COVID-19 mess.

Only trust official apps and services

For your source of information on Coronavirus, trust only official websites, tools, and apps. Do not believe anything suspicious or otherwise sent to you via WhatsApp or other platforms as these chain messages are often hoaxes used to create panic. For instance, a rumor in Iran that consumption of high-concentration alcohol can cure Coronavirus, resulted in the death of about 600 people with over 3,000 more hospitalized. Use official sources like WHO or reputed news channels and publications. Do not resort to suspicious methods to cure the virus.

Use E-commerce sites as alternatives to stepping out

You still might have to go down to your local grocery to buy a few things urgently. However, if your area is not seriously affected or termed a COVID-19 hotspot, the government might allow E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart to operate there from April 20. If applicable to you, implement the digital platforms and stay at home. The platforms have already started delivering essentials like groceries, medicines and medical equipment. Use the platforms to minimize or cut off your reliance on stepping out.