The second wave of COVID-19 is getting much scarier than the first one. India is currently recording lakhs of daily cases. In an effort to help some of the needy countries to overcome the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tech giant Google has announced to provide 2.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccination to countries in need. The list includes India as well. Also Read - COVID-19 second wave: How to apply for wedding e-pass online during Delhi lockdown, check the status

Additionally, Google has committed an additional $250 million in Ad grants to connect people to accurate vaccine information. With the $250 million Ad grants, the Us based tech giant has so far committed more than $800 million for COVID-related public service announcements. Also Read - Google Assistant can now locate your iPhone, gets more smart features

Here’s what Google has to say

In an official blog post Google noted, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of Google employees have helped organisations connect people with up-to-date information — particularly in communities that are not typically reached by mainstream public service announcements.” Also Read - Latest Android 12 leak shows tons of never seen before features; here's a look

The list of these needy countries include the US, Canada, France, Chile, India and Singapore. Additionally, the company has made available information related to COVID-19 vaccination locations.

The company stated in the blog post, “To expand this work, we’re committing an additional $250 million in Ad grants to governments, community and public health organisations, including the WHO, that will fund more than 2.5 billion vaccine-related PSAs (public service announcements).”

Google further said in the blog post, “Google.org is providing $2.5 million in grant funding to Partners in Health, Stop the Spread and Team Rubicon, who are working directly with over 500 community-based organizations to serve Black, Latino and rural communities. This funding will go toward efforts like pop-up vaccination sites.”

In the last one year, Google has added several features to its services to make people’s life easy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It recently added a feature to Google Maps that helps users easily find vaccination locations. This feature is available in the U.S., Canada, France, Chile, India and Singapore. A similar feature is added to Google search as well.