COVID-19 second wave: Amazon announces delivery of only essential products in India

COVID-19 second wave has hit India and how. Coronavirus cases are rising at a massive scale in the country. Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, e-commerce giant Amazon has announced to deliver only essential goods in India, just like last year when the pandemic broke out in the world.

The Amazon website or Amazon.in clearly shows a big banner that states "delivering essential only". In an official statement the e-commerce giant notes, "In light of the latest government guidelines, we are taking orders of essentials products only. Delivering may take longer than normal."

The essential products include: "Handwash, Sanitizers & Disinfectants, Grocery Essentials, Grooming Essentials, Skin & Hair Care Essentials, Pet essentials- food, supplements & more, Food & grocery essentials, Personal care, grooming & hygiene, Health & fitness essentials, Baby care & Pet supplies, and Cleaning & household supplies."

How tech giants are helping India

Tech giants starting from Apple, Google, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo have come forward in support of India amid the COVID-19 second wave. While some companies have announced donation, others are giving away masks and other essential medical products.

Take a look at how tech giants are supporting India to fight the COVID second wave:

Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 26, 2021

Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information.https://t.co/OHJ79iEzZH — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 26, 2021

This is the time for all of us to help each other. And bring in hope and assistance. In light of the severe health crisis that the country is facing, we have decided to donate Rs. 2 crores to help aid COVID relief efforts. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/S4i7AE2MeW — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) April 27, 2021