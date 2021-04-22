comscore COVID-19 second wave: Delhi sees spike in oximeters, oxygen concentrators demand
Delhi sees spike in oximeters, oxygen concentrators demand amid COVID-19 second wave

COVID-19 second wave: Rise in COVID-19 cases in India sees spike in demand for oximeter, oxygen concentrator, thermometers, oxygen cans, and more.

COVID-19 cases in India have crossed 3 lakh mark as of Thursday. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, people are going all out to stock up on equipment such as oximeter, oxygen concentrator, thermometers, oxygen cans, among others.

As per a latest PTI report, the national capital sees surge in oximeters and oxygen concentrators demand.

Oximeter and oxygen concentrator demand spike

As per the report, a city-based businessman Dinesh Thappa said, “Last year, we were buying masks, hand sanitiser and infrared thermometers. This year, thanks to the ferocious second wave, we are buying oximeters, oxygen sprays and are even considering buying the super-expensive oxygen concentrator for the family.”

Gaurav Arora of the Kiran Medicos in Ramesh Nagar added, “Oximeters and thermometers are selling at a rate of knots. Right now, I do not have oximeters in my shop. There is a good 60-70 per cent shortage, which was not the case even last year.”

The report highlights, due to the demand of oximeters and oxygen concentrators, “many chemists are running out of their stocks of oximeters and oxygen concentrators and witnessing an “unprecedented hike” in the demand for steam inhalers and infrared thermometers.”

V Secure pulse oximeter at Rs 1420

The report further states that amid reports of oxygen shortage, oxygen concentrator is drawing the attention. It is basically a portable medical device used for delivering oxygen to individuals with breathing-related disorders.

“If you have a patient who is not able to breathe properly and requires oxygen, and is unable to find space in the hospital, then a concentrator can be helpful,” Dr Richa Sareen, consultant pulmonologist at the Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj told PTI.

“The machine is charged via electricity and is small, concentrating the oxygen of the room, thereby providing hyper oxygen. With a cylinder, one has to refill the oxygen once it empties out. However, with a concentrator, the same is not required,” she added.

It has been further highlighted that, an oxygen concentrator previously used to cost around Rs 40,000-50,000 but with the surge in demand, the “price has gone as high as Rs 1 lakh for some devices.”

  Published Date: April 22, 2021 2:09 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 22, 2021 2:36 PM IST

