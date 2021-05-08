Just like last year, Amazon has paused its annual Prime Day sale in India this year. This report comes from CNBC as confirmed to the publication by an Amazon spokeswoman on Friday. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India with an introductory price of Rs 19,999, sale on May 1

So, why has Amazon paused the Prime Day sale in India? The reason behind pausing the annual Prime Day sale in the country is surely the second COVID-19 wave that majorly hit the country and left thousands dead.

The e-commerce giant hasn't yet confirmed if the Prime Day sale will take place once the COVID situation is in control or not. Maintaining the government's guidelines, currently, Amazon is delivering only essential products sand services in certain Indian states, which are under lockdown.

For the unaware, the Prime Day sale happens mid every year alongside Flipkart’s Great Indian sale. During the Prime Day sale, Amazon offers best discounts and deals on products across categories including smartphones and more. The event usually takes place in July mainly to boost sales.

As India struggles to fight COVID-19’s second wave, tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, among others have come forward with help in the form of donations or supply of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and more.

With every passing day, COVID-19 cases in India are rising at a massive scale. As of latest update, the daily COVID cases in India have crossed the 4lakh mark.