Google search for Remdesivir injections, RT-PCR tests, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds spike

As India battles the COVID-19 second wave, data sourced from Google and third-party social media analytics platforms show spike in searches for Covid-19 essentials. As per the sourced data, searches for Covid-19 essentials such as Remdesivir injections, RT-PCR tests, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds have surged over the last few months. Also Read - You can now ask Amazon's Alexa to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination site

Report coming from Indian Express states that, “the charts for some of the care and treatment metrics show how the interest in these search terms skyrocketed during the week ending April 17, and is currently at the highest in the last one year for most of these categories.” Also Read - Google celebrates Earth Day 2021 with a new animated Doodle

As per the geographical location, the report further reveals that the term “remdesivir near me” recorded highest search in Maharashtra while Delhi saw the highest search interest in terms like “oxygen cylinder near me”, “covid rt pcr test near me” and “covid hospital near me”. Also Read - Google app will now show you Pac-Man, Hello Kitty and more in AR: Here's how

Additionally, the search term “covid vaccination centres near me” also peaked during the March 7-13 week. “For the week ending April 17, the highest interest in the search term was recorded in Tamil Nadu,” the report reveals.

The report further states, “the numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time. A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular. The suffix “near me” to a search term, according to Google, indicates a “signal of intent” by those running that query on the search engine. For most of these terms, queries resembling the search terms showed a similar trend.”

Besides searching for these essentials on Google, people are looking for them on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.