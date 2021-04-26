Most countries are coming together to help India fight the COVID-19 second wave, which has hit the country majorly. The country is recording 3.5 lakh+ COVID cases every single day, and the number is only rising with every passing day. Also Read - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is heartbroken, comes in support of India amid COVID-19 crisis

Indians are relying on social media more than ever before to find COVID hospital beds, oxygen and everything else required to treat an affected person. There are several reliable online sources helping people find what they require to fight the COVID crisis. Let's take a look at them.

COVID-19 SOS: Some reliable sources for you

Instead of government sources, Indians are relying on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and even WhatsApp to help one another. Among all, the microblogging site Twitter is playing a major role in helping people find urgent COVID beds, ICU beds, plasma, oxygen, Remdisivir injection and much more.

Twitter offers an advanced search function that allows users search for tweets containing specific keywords, phrases, hashtags, a specific language, geographic location, and more. All you need to do is, head to the Search Operator and type what you want to find.

-You can simply head to the search bar on the homescreen and type a keyword, for instance “Oxygen cylinder vendor”. Twitter will show all tweets containing the keyword “Oxygen cylinder vendor”.

-Twitter users can search for tweets to or from a particular account. For instance: ZeeNews, India.com, or more.

-To find tweets posted from a particular area, all you can do is, type “Hospital beds” near:“Kolkata”.

-You can also opt to see every single tweet in a specific area by typing near:Kolkata within:15min.

-Another way is by searching for a specific hashtag such as #COVIDSOS. This can be used to find all tweets made by users in a particular area by typing “#COVIDSOS” near:“Delhi”.

We hope these sources help you find help amid the COVID-19 crisis in India. Stay healthy!