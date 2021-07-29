COVID-19 third wave: Twitter shuts offices as coronavirus cases rise

COVID-19 cases are rising again in the United States of America (USA). Due to surge in cases of coronavirus in the country, tech giant Twitter has announced to shut down its San Francisco and New York offices with immediate effect. Also Read - Twitter Voice Tweets rolling out for iOS: What are they, how to send

The announcement to close down offices in the United States comes just two weeks after the social media company reopened offices at both cities.

Twitter US offices shut down

Announcing the shut down of these offices, Twitter spokesperson said, "after careful consideration of the CDC's updated guidelines, and in light of current conditions, Twitter has made the decision to close our opened offices in New York and San Francisco as well as pause future office reopenings, effective immediately."

Twitter spokesperson also said that they are closely monitoring local conditions and making necessary changes that “prioritize the health and safety of our Tweeps.”

In other news, some tech companies like Google and Facebook have made it mandatory for all employees to get vaccinated before they return to office later this year.

Vaccination mandatory to return to office: Google

CEO Sundar Pichai has announced to extend work-from-home policy for all its offices globally until October 18. To recall, the tech giant previously announced to reopen offices by mid-September this year.

In addition to Google, Facebook also made it mandatory for employee coming to office to get vaccinated. Lori Goler, Facebook’s vice president of people said, “as our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at any of our US campuses to be vaccinated.”

Earlier in July, Apple extended its work from home policy for all employees till October 2021. The tech giant previously expanded work from home structure till September this year.