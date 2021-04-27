Twitter is adding a new prompt on top of users’ timelines to give more information on the COVID-19 vaccines in their country. The fact box containing information related to COVID-19 has started appearing in the Twitter app for Android and iOS. Also Read - Twitter's 'Tip Jar' feature in the works, to let you tip for others' tweets

The fact box at the top of the timeline is hard to miss given the massive size and is titled, "COVID-19 Vaccines: Know the facts." It reads, "Your health matters. Make sure you have the most up-to-date information on the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations," with a link to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) at the bottom.

Clicking on the "Learn More" option will take users to a page that includes more information on the COVID-19 safety and guidance in India as well as tweets from several verified accounts, mainly from public health experts giving information on vaccine safety, efficacy, and news.

Twitter made the announcement in a Tweet on the Twitter Support page. “As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country. This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts,” it read.

This is not the first time Twitter has introduced features to help find information related to COVID-19. It recently rolled out Advanced Search that lets people filter Tweets depending on the resources such as hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, etc near them.

As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country. This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 26, 2021

For instance, users can filter for fields like a specific hashtag, time period, or Tweets from a particular account using Advanced Search.

In addition, the microblogging platform also offers an option to show the most recent Tweets at the top of users’ Timelines. Users will need to tap the “Sparkle” button on the top right of their home timeline, which will make sure that the most recent Tweets appear on top of their Twitter timelines.