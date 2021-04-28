COVID-19 vaccine registration begins at 4PM on cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu, UMANG app: MyGovIndia

COVID vaccine registration for everyone above the age of 18 years until 45 years will open today. It has already been announced that registration on CoWIN is mandatory before heading to the vaccination centre on May 1, 2021. MyGovIndia has now taken to microblogging site Twitter to announce that the COVID vaccine registration will begin today at 4PM. So, if you are waiting for the registration to begin, you need to wait for some more time. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: Amazon website shows delivery of only essential products in some cities

MyGovIndia has tweeted, "Registration for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM on 28th April." The tweet also stated, "Appointments at State Govt centers & Private centers depending on how many vaccination centers are ready on 1st May for Vaccination of 18 plus."

If you are 18 years plus and need to register for COVID-19 vaccine head over to either cowin.gov.in, cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu, UMANG app at 4PM today. Both the Aarogya Setu and UMANG app are available on Google Play store as well as Apple App store.

Twitter users are complaining that the CoWIN app isn’t working well. It should be noted that to register for COVID vaccine, you used head to CoWIN portal at cowin.gov.in and not the app listed on Google Play store and Apple App store.