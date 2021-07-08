COVID-19 vaccine slot finder: Vodafone-Idea users can book Covid vaccine slot via Vi app

Millions of people in India are yet get vaccinated. Until now, people in the country could only get Covid vaccine slot alerts and details via CoWIN app and through Aarogya Setu, the governments contact tracing app. Vodafone-idea (Vi) is now making it easy for users to book Covid vaccine slot via the official Vi app. The app is available on both Google Play store and Apple App store. Also Read - Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Vi has integrated the CoWin App's slot finder on the Vi App for its customers. Vi users can search for available vaccine slots and set notification alerts on the Vi App itself. "Vi customers will now not need to look beyond their phone to schedule a Covid 19 vaccination appointment," the company said in an official press statement.

Recently, several other apps including HealthifyMe added feature that lets users book Covid vaccine slot via the app.

How Vi app finds Covid-19 vaccine slot

The Vi app allows customers will be able to filter their search by age group, vaccine names (Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V), dose, paid/free, among others. Users will also be able to source the available slots at a location closest to their address.

Customers registered through the Vi App will also be notified as and when the vaccine slots are available in the user’s area. This service is available to Vi prepaid as well as postpaid customers.

How to book Covid vaccine slot via Vi app

-Download and login to the app with your details

-On the homescreen, click on “get yourself vaccinated today” option

-Search for vaccine slots or set notification alert

-Users will be directed to CoWIN portal to complete the process.