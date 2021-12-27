comscore COVID vaccination for 15-18 years: How children can book their vaccine slot online
COVID vaccination for 15-18 years: How children can book their vaccine slot online

Children between the age of 15 and 18 years will be vaccinated with one of two shots - Bharat Biotech's double-dose Covaxin or Zydus Cadila's three-dose ZyCoV-D.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker for India

Addressing the nation on the weekend, PM Narendra Modi announced to begin vaccination for children between the age of 15-18 years. The vaccination drive will begin starting January 3, but the registrations will start from January 1. Also Read - How to download and store your COVID-19 vaccine card on mobile in simple steps

As per ANI, earlier on Monday the CoWIN chief Dr. RS Sharma announced to add an additional slot on the portal. The slot will allow students to use their ID cards to register for the vaccine slot. This step has been taken as some students may not have an Aadhaar card or other required IDs, Sharma said. Also Read - How to share 'Partially/Fully vaccinated' badge on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp

As per reports, children between the age of 15 and 18 years will be vaccinated with one of two shots – Bharat Biotech’s double-dose Covaxin or Zydus Cadila’s three-dose ZyCoV-D. Notably, both these doses have been cleared for children above the age of 12 years. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine certificate: How to verify your certificate on CoWIN portal

How children can book vaccine slot online

The process of vaccine registration for students will be similar to how the adults registered.

To register for vaccination, children will need to first head over to the CoWIN portal or simply click here and register using either their mobile number and Aadhaar card. If one doesn’t have an Aadhaar card, they can use their student ID card number to register.

Once the registration is done, starting January 3, students will be able to find the nearest vaccine center and book a slot when available. The CoWIN portal allows finding the nearest vaccine center by state, district, or Pincode. The portal also allows finding the nearest vaccine center on the Map. All three options are available right on the home screen.

Since the registrations will be live on the CoWIN portal, students will be able to register using phone number / ID on the Aarogya Setu app and UMANG app. Both these apps are developed by the Indian government and are available for download on the Google Play store as well as Apple App Store.

  Published Date: December 27, 2021 2:26 PM IST

COVID vaccination for 15-18 years: How children can book their vaccine slot online
COVID vaccination for 15-18 years: How children can book their vaccine slot online
Best Sellers