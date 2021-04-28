CoWIN portal crashed: cowin.gov.in server facing issues, users unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine

The Indian government has officially opened the COVID-19 vaccine registration for people between the age of 18 years and 44-years. The registration began at 4PM today, April 28, but unfortunately people are unable to register for COVID-19 vaccine via the CoWIN website. Also Read - How to register for COVID-19 vaccine on UMANG app for 18-44 age group

The portal shows "server issues" when one tries to login.

Not only that, OTP is being delayed and once the six digit OTP is entered in the given space on the website, the CoWIN portal shows server issues.

The website, “CoWIN server is facing issues. Please try later.”

There are also times when the cowin.gov.in website doesn’t open at all and shows 504 Gateway Time-out error after a few minutes.

Meanwhile, hashtags like #CoWINdown, #crashed, #OTPs, among others are trending on Twitter in India.

People waiting to register for COVID vaccine have taken to microblogging site Twitter to complain about the issue they are facing in the registration process. Well, the demand for vaccine is to be blamed for the server issues. Here’s what Twitter users are saying, take a look:

And not to anyone’s surprise. If the app cannot handle the registrations, imagine how the centres will manage supply and management against the demand.. #cowinregistration #CoWin #cowinportal #18plusvaccination #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/9Sg2q4grgm — Tejas Baranwal (@BaranwalTejas) April 28, 2021

After all the takkal booking like effort to register a slot for vaccination in #CoWin portal @ 4 pm..

I understand that no one between 18 to 45 can get vaccinated atleast for 1st and 2nd of May @sumanthraman@DrSenthil_MDRD pic.twitter.com/IEZbRLBWu1 — GeeDee (@alert6mugam) April 28, 2021

COWIN has crashed. Shocking. Didn’t see this coming at all. — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) April 28, 2021