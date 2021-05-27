CoWIN integration: You will soon be able to book COVID-19 vaccine slots via third-party apps

Right now, only CoWIN portal allows you to book COVID-19 vaccine slots in India. Soon, third party apps will be able to integrate CoWIN API in their own apps and let everyone directly book vaccine slots. Now, that will surely make the vaccine slot booking process extremely easy and convenient. Also Read - Shared your COVID-19 vaccine certificate on social media? Delete the post immediately

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released new guidelines for the integration of the vaccine portal CoWIN with third-party applications. The new guidelines will let app developers include the CoWIN API in their own platforms and allow everyone to directly book vaccine slot. Also Read - CoWIN now allows on-site registration for COVID-19 vaccine for 18-44 age group

CoWIN integration to third-party apps: What this means?

Right now, none of the third-party applications can integrate CoWIN API in their apps. These third-party apps are currently only allowed to show vaccine status and inform about the slots available in the selected area. The integration of CoWIN API in third-party apps will bring more convenience to people and allow them to book vaccine slots easily, which is not the case right now.

The Ministry also announced the guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party apps. The new guidelines will allows apps to offer functionalities such as — discover vaccination centres, schedule appointments, manage vaccination workflow, generate/Download certificates and report any adverse effects post-vaccination as per AEFI guidelines.

#Unite2FightCorona #LargestVaccineDrive@MoHFW_INDIA releases Guideline for integration of CoWIN with third party application. CoWIN platform is an important tool for management of registration, appointment, managing vaccination and certification.https://t.co/WsgbqpDxsu — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) May 26, 2021

It should be noted that, the new third-party apps that will integrate the CoWIN API will use the existing server used by the CoWIN portal and the Aarogya Setu app. This suggests that whichever app you choose to book vaccine slot will not really make much of a difference. Similar to CoWIN portal, these third party apps will also require users to provide details such as Aadhaar card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, Pension Passbook, NPR Smart Card or Voter ID.