comscore CoWin portal update: Users can register six members using a single phone number
  • Home
  • News
  • CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number
News

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

News

The biggest change is in the number of enrolments possible using a single phone number. Now six members can be registered using one mobile number on CoWin.

CoWIN App

CoWin portal has received a new update and now the platform allows six members to be registered from a single phone number. Earlier,  this number was limited to four. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a new statement detailing the new changes in the CoWin platform. The new features are added to the self-registration portal of CoWin. Also Read - COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

The maximum number of enrolments increased from four to six, using a single phone number

The biggest change is in the number of enrolments possible using a single phone number for Covid-19 vaccination. Now six members can be registered using one mobile number on CoWin. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccination for children starts today: Here’s how to register on CoWIN app

Feature to Revoke Vaccination Status

In the second change, the government will now allow users to revoke their vaccination status. A new utility feature has been introduced under a raise an issue in Co-WIN account through which beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status. Also Read - How to correct your information on the Covid Vaccination certificate

The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, wherein occasional isolated cases, the vaccination Certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in the updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries. The Changes may take 3-7 days after submitting the online request through raising an issue utility. Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, maybe at the nearest vaccination center, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 11:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number
News
CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number
Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

News

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue

Apps

WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Gaming

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number

News

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number
Karnataka government launches AVGC Center of Excellence with Animation, VFX, Gaming courses

News

Karnataka government launches AVGC Center of Excellence with Animation, VFX, Gaming courses
How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps
Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR

Apps

Clubhouse users make obscene remarks on Muslim women, Delhi Police files FIR
CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

Apps

CSC launches Yogyata app for rural youths; aims to empower digital India

हिंदी समाचार

How to Download Voter ID Card in phone: अपने फोन में इस तरह डाउनलोड करें वोटर आईडी कार्ड, जानें तरीका

Free Fire में OB32 Update के बाद ये 5 धांसू Pets हर मैच में दिलाएंगे धमाकेदार जीत, यहां जानें पूरी डिटेल

MG Motor India की सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार, कब होगी लॉन्च? नई रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Free Fire में OB32 update के बाद आने वाले 5 सबसे अच्छे स्टाइलिश कॉस्ट्यूम की लिस्ट, जानें इन्हें पाने का तरीका

Free Fire खेलने में हो रही परेशानी की शिकायत कैसे करें? यहां जाने सबसे आसान तरीका

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number
News
CoWin portal update: Users can now register six members using a single phone number
Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Guess who beat Tesla Model S Plaid to become the fastest all-electric vehicle
Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news

News

Govt bans 35 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India fake news
Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Gaming

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Electric Vehicle

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers