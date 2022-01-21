CoWin portal has received a new update and now the platform allows six members to be registered from a single phone number. Earlier, this number was limited to four. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released a new statement detailing the new changes in the CoWin platform. The new features are added to the self-registration portal of CoWin. Also Read - COVID-19 Precaution dose from today: Here's how to register, check eligibility and more

The biggest change is in the number of enrolments possible using a single phone number for Covid-19 vaccination. Now six members can be registered using one mobile number on CoWin.

Feature to Revoke Vaccination Status

In the second change, the government will now allow users to revoke their vaccination status. A new utility feature has been introduced under a raise an issue in Co-WIN account through which beneficiary can revoke its current vaccination status from fully vaccinated to partially vaccinated or unvaccinated status and also partially vaccinated to unvaccinated status.

The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, wherein occasional isolated cases, the vaccination Certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator in the updation of vaccination data of beneficiaries. The Changes may take 3-7 days after submitting the online request through raising an issue utility. Such beneficiaries can get their due vaccine dose, maybe at the nearest vaccination center, as per the existent standard guidelines once new vaccination status is successfully updated in the system.