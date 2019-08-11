comscore Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at Big Bash League
Cricket ball with embedded microchip to be unveiled at the Big Bash League

The microchipped cricket ball will reportedly be unveiled at the Big Bash League, Australia's premier domestic T20 competition. Here's everything you need to know.

kookaburra Cricket ball

(Photo credit: Kookaburra)

With Kookaburra all set to unwrap a new cricket ball with an embedded microchip, the intervention of technology in cricket seems to reach another level. The microchipped cricket ball will reportedly be unveiled at the Big Bash League, Australia’s premier domestic T20 competition. In case you are not aware, Kookaburra is an Australian ball manufacturing firm.

“One of cricket‘s most anticipated developments will be revealed at Lord’s tonight, as Australians prepares for the second test. Melbourne manufacturer Kookaburra has embedded a microchip in the core of its smartball to provide real time data,” Nine News Melbourne reported.

Moreover, the new innovative cricket ball is called ‘The SmartBall,’ as per a report by Circleofcricket. This ball will help give an immediate update on respective speeds at release point, pre-bounce and post-bounce. It will help out umpires in making decisions in the Decision Review System [DRS] process. The cited source said, “Number of revolutions given by a spinner to a delivery will also be measured. The plan is also expected to help umpires in the DRS process for close shouts that often decide cricket matches at various levels. ”

Notably, a company called SportCor, which is chaired by Michael Kasprowicz, partnered with Kookaburra, to make the innovation happen. As mentioned above, the companies are aiming to unveil “The smartball” at BBL. They are also expecting their innovation will be leveraged in other T20 cricket competitions of the world.

It is worth noting that “The smartball” innovation would help coaches and analysts at the highest level. “It’ll be a great coaching tool and for viewers as well, it’s amazing to see that instant feedback. It seems to behave exactly the same as a regular ball,” England mainstay Jos Buttler said.

