Cricket World Cup 2019: Google celebrates start of the Cricket World Cup with a Doodle

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the International Cricket Council’s 2019 World Cup kick-off between 10 teams. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC 2019), which is the leading contest in one-day cricket, will open at The Oval cricket stadium in London on May 30. Google has posted a special Doodle featuring a cricket ball and three stumps, which animates into a bowler delivering a ball and batsman hitting before it is caught by a fielder.

Over 100 players, 10 cricketing nations like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, England, West Indies, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand will participate in this 48-match long tournament for next few weeks. Today, the host country England will take on South Africa in the first match at The Oval in London.

This time around, the Cricket World Cup will be played in a round-robin format, unlike previous pool stage qualifiers format. All the teams will face each other once and the top four will qualify for the semifinals. Later, only two teams from thereon will take on each other in the finals on July 14.

“Taking place every four years, the Cricket World Cup is the world’s leading contest in one-day cricket, and has become one of the most popular sporting events on the planet. Ten teams earn their chance to compete for the cup through a qualifying process that takes five to six years. This year’s round robin will be hosted in England and Wales,” notes Google.

Cricket is England’s national sport. The game began as a children’s play in the Weald of rural England. Cricket spread to North America by the 17th century, eventually arriving in the British colonies of the West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa and has since spread around the world.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

Talking about the history of the sport, World’s first international cricket match was played between Canada and the United States in 1844. The first World Cup tournament was held in 1975, which was won by the West Indies team, who again repeated the win in 1979, but lost to India in 1983. Australia is this year’s defending champions and they have won five of the 11 cups so far. India, on the other hand, has won two world cup (1983 and 2011), and are currently the favorites to win it 2019 along with host country England.