Cricketer Rohit Sharma joins NFT craze, to launch collection on FanCraze

The memorabilia from some of the batsman's 'daddy hundreds' (scores of 150-plus), the ICC Golden Bat from the 2019 ICC World Cup are expected to be on the NFT collection list.

NFT trend is circulating at a speedy pace in major industries, and celebs, sports personalities have joined the NFT craze auctioning their digital collectibles. While big names like Dabboo Ratnani, Yuvraj Singh, Big B, Rajnikanth have already made it to the list, the ‘booming wave’ seems to have influenced the Indian captain Rohit Sharma too. Also Read - Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not see the light of the day anytime soon: Here’s why

The Indian cricketer will launch his personal NFTs on FanCraze. The announcement comes from the platform’s parent company Faze Technologies. Also Read - Dubai World Trade Centre to become a crypto zone and regulator for cryptocurrencies: Details here

“I am looking forward to sharing some of the best moments of my career with my fans. The team at FanCraze is building the next generation of consumer experiences, and I cannot wait to check out the super-cool HitMan NFTs and 2D/3D avatars that they will be dropping in the months ahead,” the cricketer cited (via Money Control). Also Read - Indian celebrities who are going gaga over NFTs

The memorabilia from some of the batsman’s ‘daddy hundreds’ (scores of 150-plus), the ICC Golden Bat from the 2019 ICC World Cup, and the ball used to pick his first IPL hat-trick for Deccan Chargers in 2009 against Mumbai Indians are tipped to be in the NFT collectibles list.

Commenting on the initiative, FanCraze CEO Anshum Bhambri said, “We view marquee athletes as artists who create their best moments of art on the field of play. We are very excited to partner with Rohit Sharma, a pure cricketing genius, to build the new paradigm of engagement between the athlete and the fan.”

As per the report, the digital platform has signed a three-year contract with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the rights to its catalogue of video and audio clips that dates back to 1975. Thousands of NFTs linked to specific clips are said to have been created that cricket fans will be able to buy in stacks and trade on a secondary market. The report suggests that each NFT will have meta-data embedded likely related to the number of runs the player in the clip has scored, or the wickets taken.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2021 11:55 AM IST

Best Sellers