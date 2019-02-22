comscore
'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin's legacy honored via today's Google Doodle

Google has very sweetly shown a gist of the work done by the popular wildlife conservationist with his wife Terri Irwin.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 10:09 AM IST
Today’s Google Doodle has been designed to honor and celebrate the legacy of ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin. He was an Australian wildlife conservationist and a television personality. Google has very sweetly displayed a few illustrations with a slideshow, showing a gist of the work done by the popular wildlife conservationist with his wife Terri Irwin. “Today’s Google Doodle acknowledges the life and achievements of my husband Steve Irwin, whose efforts to protect wildlife and wild places have been recognized as the most extensive of any conservationist,” wrote Irwin’s wife Terri in a blog post for Google.

Irwin was passionate for wildlife, which was passed down to him by his parents. He came under the spotlight as an enthusiastic conservationist. On his sixth birthday, his parents gifted him an eleven-foot python, who was called Fred. He even used to help his parents with their roadside wildlife park in Queensland, where he met his wife Terri Raines, and later got married in her hometown Eugene, Oregon.

The newlyweds, instead of heading to honeymoon, decided to capture crocodiles and spent a wildlife-fueled honeymoon. The couple then went on filming the first episode of The Crocodile Hunter, which later became a hit show seen by people in more than 100 countries. As per a few reports, his popular TV series was seen by over 500 million people.

Additionally, at the age of nine, the hunter also volunteered with Queensland’s East Coast Crocodile Management Program and served to capture and relocate endangered saltwater crocodiles in a bid to guard them. Irwin even used to manage a lot of things of his family’s park, which was labeled Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park, and eventually the Australia Zoo.

