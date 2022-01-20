comscore Crypto.com CEO confirms hundreds of accounts were hacked
  • Crypto.com CEO confirms major data breach: Here’s what we know so far
Crypto.com CEO confirms major data breach: Here’s what we know so far

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek also reassured the company's customers numerous times that all of their funds were safe.

Image: Crypto.com/Twitter

The CEO of Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange platform Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, has finally confirmed that the accounts of hundreds of user accounts were compromised and funds had been stolen by hackers in a recent attack on its platform. Also Read - WEF Davos Agenda: PM Modi calls for collective global effort on cryptocurrencies

Marszalek acknowledged the hack in an interview with Bloomberg TV wherein he confirmed that a total of 400 accounts on its platform had been compromised in the recent breach. He also said that the exchange was back online after 13-14 hours of downtime and that all impacted customers had been fully reimbursed with the stolen funds. Also Read - Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

The Crypto.com CEO doubled down on his interview with a tweet wherein he said, “no customer funds were lost…the downtime of withdrawal infra was ~14 hours…our team has hardened the infrastructure in response to the incident.” “We will share a full post mortem after the internal investigation is completed,” he added.

Notably, this is the first acknowledgement of the hack by the company which paused all withdrawals from its platform on Sunday owing to “unauthorised activity” in some accounts. “Earlier today a small number of users experienced unauthorized activity in their accounts. All funds are safe,” Crypto.com wrote in a tweet on Monday. At the same time, it asked its customers to reset their two-factor authentication (2FA) and sign back into their app and exchange accounts “in an abundance of caution”.
The company also reassured its customers numerous times that all of their funds were safe, which made several people believe that Crypto.com would cover all the losses instead of passing them on to the customers.

As far as the losses are concerned, the Crypto.com CEO didn’t share the amount that had been stolen by the hackers in the interview. However, he did say that the company was still conducting its internal investigation and that it would share the results once the post-mortem was complete. However, reports estimate the losses between $15 million worth of ETH to $30 million worth of ETH. Blockchain security provider PeckShield estimates the losses to be around $15 million. While blockchain analyst firm OXT Research estimated the losses to be around $33 million, TechCrunch reported.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 1:27 PM IST

Related Stories

PM Modi calls for collective global effort on cryptocurrencies at Davos Meet

News

PM Modi calls for collective global effort on cryptocurrencies at Davos Meet
Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam

News

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather, Paul Pierce along with other celebrities taken to court over crypto scam
Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report

News

Cryptocurrency investors duped of Rs 1200 crore using fake crypto coin: Report
India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

News

India gets its first crypto index, IC15: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin take top positions

Best Sellers