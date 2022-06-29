comscore Crypto market plunges further as Bitcoin and Ethereum dip
Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana plunge further as TerraClassic jumps in value

Despite being mostly flat, Bitcoin retained its position as the dominant coin in the global cryptocurrency market, while Ethereum remained the second.

Crypto Market Today

Crypto price today plunged further after Bitcoin suffered more loss.

The cryptocurrency market on Wednesday stayed mostly dormant, showing very little action in prices. Following the downturn in values, the global cryptocurrency market remained below the $1 trillion mark after a loss of more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours. The total volume in the last 24 hours was $56.41 billion. While leading coins continued to lose their value, alternate coins emerged as the top movers. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin falls below $21,000 but ApeCoin shows growth

Bitcoin retained its position as the dominant coin in the global cryptocurrency market. It secured 40.35 percent in the market with a total cap of $387.95 billion. Following Bitcoin in the chart was Ethereum, the second-most-popular digital coin. It managed to retain a 14.50 percent dominance in the market with a total market cap of $139.6 billion.

Bitcoin price today

Bitcoin is continuing the downward trend with an additional loss of more than 1 percent in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $20,539, which is more or less the same as the price yesterday. Investors can take a sigh of relief since the plunge in the value is not high.

Ethereum price today

Much like Bitcoin, Ethereum also tanked in value. But Ethereum’s drop was higher than that of Bitcoin’s. Ethereum showed a dip of around 2 percent in the last 24 hours, ending up with a trading price of $1,152. However, the second-largest digital coin has shown a steady growth of over 2 percent in the past week. The total market cap of Ethereum stood at $139.9 billion — around the same as yesterday.

TerraClassic USD price today

TerraClassic USD rallied as high as 203.4 percent in the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, the trading price of TerraClassic USD was $0.055, while its market cap stood at $555 million. In the last seven days, TerraClassic USD has jumped by a staggering 554.4 percent in value.

Solana price today

Solana fell further in the past 24 hours. The trading value declined to $35.72 at the time of writing after suffering a loss of more than 4 percent. The total market cap of Solana ended up being $12.2 billion.

  • Published Date: June 29, 2022 8:37 AM IST

