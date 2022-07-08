comscore Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally as market crosses $1 trillion cap
  • Home
  • News
  • Crypto Price Today Bitcoin Ethereum Rally As The Market Crosses 1 Trillion Mark
News

Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally as the market crosses $1 trillion mark

News

Bitcoin remained the top crypto token in the last 24 hours with a dominance of 41.6 percent, while Ethereum was trading with a share of 14.9 percent.

Crypto

Bitcoin was trading at over $22,000 in the last 24 hours.

The cryptocurrency market rebounded positively in the last 24 hours, giving a push to the overall cap that was trading higher than the $1 trillion mark after an extended dry spell. All the popular crypto tokens, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, were in the green, making a jump of up to 8 percent in the last 24 hours. The total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last 24 hours was $81.3 billion. Experts believe this uptick will not be persistent, but the trend will gradually pick up over the next few months. That means investors can take a sigh of relief, at least for now. Also Read - Govt panel to come up with battery certification, quality control norms to counter EV fires

Bitcoin remained the top crypto token in the last 24 hours with a dominance of 41.6 percent, while Ethereum was trading with a share of 14.9 percent, according to CoinGecko at the time of writing. The spike in the trading volumes represents a regained interest of investors, but it could also be a sign of new holders milking the current market situation. Also Read - Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble: Report

Bitcoin price today

Bitcoin saw a jump of 8 percent in the last 24 hours, taking the 7-day tally to more than 12 percent in the green. The most popular crypto token was trading at over the $22,000 mark at the time of writing, while the market cap reached $419.9 billion. For the past few days, Bitcoin was showing mixed cues and remained mostly flat, but the surge reinstates investors’ confidence. Also Read - Swiggy is rewarding Rs 5000 to anyone who can find the famous horse-riding delivery boy

Ethereum price today

Ethereum, the second-most-popular crypto coin, was in the green, as well. It was trading at over $1,255 at the time of writing, while the market cap reached $150.1 billion, according to CoinGecko. The 7-day tally stood at 18.6 percent, boosting the morale of investors who have been wary lately.

Crypto market in India

India’s crypto market is currently under tremendous pressure. While the global macroeconomic situation continues to lash the Indian crypto trading, the government’s recently implemented rule of one percent TDS has caused an adverse ripple. Since every crypto transaction is now taxed, the traders are not inclined as much. That has led the average trading volumes to shrink. But experts believe the dominant lull in the market will be over soon.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 8, 2022 9:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Swiggy's horse-riding delivery boy now has a Rs 5000 bounty hunt
Apps
Swiggy's horse-riding delivery boy now has a Rs 5000 bounty hunt
Xiaomi India launches new 360-degree Security Camera at Rs 2,999

News

Xiaomi India launches new 360-degree Security Camera at Rs 2,999

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online in India: Check details

Entertainment

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked online in India: Check details

Vivo remitted Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid paying taxes in India: ED

News

Vivo remitted Rs 62,476 crore to China to avoid paying taxes in India: ED

Sennheiser IE 600 wired earphones launched at Rs 59,990: Check details

Wearables

Sennheiser IE 600 wired earphones launched at Rs 59,990: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rally as market crosses $1 trillion mark

Govt has a plan to control EV fires in India: Check what it is

Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal in serious trouble

Swiggy's horse-riding delivery boy now has a Rs 5000 bounty hunt

Nothing Phone (1) to get 33W fast charging, new TUV SUD listing reveals

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs
How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video

Features

How to add music in picture or video of Instagram story- Watch the video
Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

Features

Use these 5 Smart Gadgets and Convert your Ordinary Home into A Smart Home

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999