Crypto price today: Bitcoin falls below $21,000 but ApeCoin shows growth

The cryptocurrency market remained almost flat in the last 24 hours, showing a further yet minor drop in the total market cap. At the time of writing, the market cap was $965 billion after a 2.6 percent drop in the last 24 hours. The market is showing weak signs of improvement, but this slow and steady growth has put some confidence in investors.

While the plunge continues to be underway in the market, the world’s largest and most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin registered a further dip. Other digital coins, such as Ethereum, the second-most-popular coin, also tanked in value in the last 24 hours. Surprisingly, dogecoin and Shiba Inu also showed a decline in their value because previously, their values rose marginally.

Bitcoin price today

According to CoinGecko, Bitcoin was trading at $20,671 at the time of writing after suffering a drop of 2.2 percent in the last 24 hours. The total volume in the last 24 hours stood at $17.85 billion while the market cap was $394 billion. Bitcoin’s dominance in the last 24 hours shrank a little to 40.8 percent.

Ethereum price today

The second-largest coin, Ethereum, too, suffered a loss in value, registering a decline of more than 3 percent in the last 24 hours. The coin was trading at $1,178 at the time of writing, according to CoinGecko. The volume of Ethereum in 24 hours was $12 billion, while its market cap stood at $142 billion. The dominance of Ethereum in the global cryptocurrency market settled at 14.8 percent.

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin price today

After rallying in their values, both dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell flat in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin was trading more than 7 percent lower at $0.07, while Shiba Inu suffered a loss of over 5 percent to settle at a trading value of $0.000011. The market cap of dogecoin zoomed to around $8.5 billion, while Shiba Inu was around $6.3 billion.

Other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, Tether, Solana, BNB, whereas Stellar, Litecoin, Polygon, Uniswap and Tron, were also trading with cuts at their prices in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. However, ApeCoin showed gains during the same time.