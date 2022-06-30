comscore Bitcoin remains flat, Ethereum plunges as crypto market shows mixed cues
Crypto price today: Bitcoin remains flat, Ethereum plunges as market shows mixed cues

Bitcoin’s downward trend continued for another day. In the past 24 hours, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, saw a decline of over 1 percent.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin lost more value in the last 24 hours, but Ethereum lost even more.

The cryptocurrency market remained in the red on the last day of June. Leading digital coins, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, dipped further. The total market cap of cryptocurrencies was flat in the last 24 hours, settling at $931 billion after a decline of 2.6 percent, at the time of writing. The total trading volume in the last 24 hours dipped to $87.4 billion due to mild fear among investors. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana plunge further as TerraClassic jumps in value

Bitcoin, surprisingly, was not the biggest loser in the last 24 hours. It was the second-most-popular digital coin, Ethereum, which crashed by more than 5 percent in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. However, the dominance of Bitcoin remained the biggest with a share of 41.2 percent, while Ethereum swept the second-biggest share of 14.3 percent in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin falls below $21,000 but ApeCoin shows growth

Bitcoin price today

Bitcoin’s downward trend continued for another day. In the past 24 hours, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, saw a decline of over 1 percent. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $20,076, below the $21,000 mark again. The market cap of Bitcoin reached $384 billion in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum price today

Ethereum dipped more than 5 percent in the last 24 hours, causing investors to worry again after a brief period of rest. At the time of writing, Ethereum was trading at $1,091, while the market cap turned out to $132.8 billion in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the 24-hour volume of Ethereum reached $14.6 billion.

Solana price today

Solana investors remained scared as the prices crashed in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, more than 8 percent was swept off from Solana’s value, while the trading value was $32.87. The total market cap reached $11.3 billion in the last 24 hours, whereas the 24-hour volume decreased to $1.2 billion.

Crypto fear continues

Even though a brief spell of an uptick in prices led investors to take a sigh of relief, the cryptocurrencies remained fairly neutral throughout the week. Bitcoin and Ethereum remained flat for a better part of this period, while influenced coins, such as dogecoin showed mixed cues. But while investors were mostly wary, new buyers entered the market, thanks to the current market conditions.

  Published Date: June 30, 2022 9:00 AM IST

