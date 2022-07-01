comscore Crypto price today: Bitcoin shows minor jump but market remains flat
Crypto price today: Bitcoin shows minor jump but market remains flat

Bitcoin remained the most dominant coin with a share of 41.4 percent, while Ethereum secured 13.9 percent in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin saw a minor jump in value in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency prices today reflected mildly positive cues as the world’s most popular digital coin, Bitcoin jumped above the $20,000 market after dipping below $19,000 last session. The slight jump in Bitcoin’s value translated into better market prospects. The global cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours reached $938 billion after an increase of less than 1 percent. The total cryptocurrency trading volume in the last day stood at $101 billion. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin remains flat, Ethereum plunges as market shows mixed cues

Bitcoin remained the most dominant coin with a share of 41.4 percent, while Ethereum secured 13.9 percent. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency suffered a 56 percent fall earlier this year, crashing to the below-$19,000 mark. However, the coin showed slight uptick to circle around the value of $20,000. Also Read - Crypto price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana plunge further as TerraClassic jumps in value

Bitcoin price today

Steering away from its routine for the past seven days, Bitcoin rallied by a minor 1 percent in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, the coin was trading at $20,233, according to CoinGecko. The total market cap Bitcoin held the same time was $387.8 billion, while the 24-hour volume was $27 billion. Also Read - TDS on cryptocurrency transactions explained with examples: New crypto tax from July 1

Bitcoin has struggled to maintain a positive momentum due to insolvency of crypto hedge funds, such as Three Arrows Capital, which is currently liquidating its entire fund. The fund was ordered to go for liquidation, which could be to the tune of $2 trillion in what could be one of the biggest ever insolvencies of hedge funds for cryptocurrency.

Ethereum price today

Ethereum crashed marginally in the last 24 hours by around 0.4 percent. At the time of writing, Ether was trading at $1,083, with a 24-hour volume of $18.2 billion. In the last day, the second-most-popular ended up having a market cap of $130.9 billion.

Solana, dogecoin price today

Solana gained 4.8 percent in the last 24 hours to end up trading at $34.39, whereas dogecoin remained flat in the last day with a trading price of $0.06. Shiba Inu jumped more than 3 percent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00001.

  • Published Date: July 1, 2022 9:01 AM IST

